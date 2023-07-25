PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 24, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PRESIDENT MARCOS' 2ND STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS Optimistic and resolute is how I would describe the President's State of the Nation Address. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, I am pleased to learn about the emphasis placed on further improving employment opportunities for our kababayans and creating a better working environment for our OFWs. Bolstering employment opportunities is essential for driving economic growth and reducing poverty in the country. By investing in infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly environment, this will undoubtedly contribute to job generation and an improved quality of life for all of us. Hearing him outline plans to establish inclusive social services that cater to the diverse needs of Filipinos and prioritize healthcare, education, and social welfare shows his deep understanding of the challenges faced by our vulnerable communities and marginalized individuals. Hindi man nabanggit ang mga issue na may kinalaman sa West Philippine Sea, malinaw na nakatuon ang kasalukuyang administrasyon sa pakikibahagi sa dialogo at peaceful resolution sa mga haharapin nating hamon sa seguridad ng bansa. Such efforts will not only enhance regional cooperation but also provide hope for a more harmonious and secure future for our citizens and neighboring countries. I am pleased to hear that some of the legislative agendas of the President align with those I am currently pursuing in the Senate, such as matters involving internet connectivity, digitalized government services, and many others. Recently, I filed Senate Bill 2342, a measure instituting a nursing scholarship and return service program for deserving Filipino nursing students. The condition is that they will render a three-year mandatory return service and integration into the public health service system, in addition to their mandatory internship program through the Department of Health (DOH). This initiative will complement the administration's plans and programs in addressing the shortage of nurses caused by migration, which hinders the delivery of an effective healthcare system in the country.