STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PRESIDENT MARCOS' SONA

I fully support the President's focused and comprehensive strategy for combating inflation. The President recognized that inflation has been a major problem affecting the lives of our people and he has taken appropriate steps to address the issue.

Ang nais ng Pangulo na palakasin ang sektor ng agrikultura, palawakin ang mga Kadiwa centers, tuldukan ang smuggling at price manipulation at ang pagbibigay ng suporta para sa imprastraktura, at iba pang gamit sa pagsasaka ay inaasahan nating magpapataas ng productivity sa sektor at magpapababa sa presyo ng mga pagkain at iba pang pangunahing bilihin.

Once executed, these multi-pronged strategies will lead to a renaissance of the agriculture sector. As a legislator, I am fully committed to supporting legislation that paves the way for policies supporting the farm sector's sustained growth. Furthermore, I am optimistic that the inclusion of the Ease of Paying Taxes bill among the executive department's priority measures, will expedite the enactment of the bill, which I authored.