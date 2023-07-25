SRMX's Tri Cascade Inc. Announces the Closing of a Major Sale of its VOS 5G Dongle with Newegg Commerce
Saddle Ranch Media Inc (OTCMKTS:SRMX)
“We are thrilled to partner with Newegg on this first of many to come bulk sale rollouts of our highly anticipated VOS 5G Dongle".”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC MKTS symbol “SRMX”), today announced that, following the news release of June 29, 2023 whereby Tri Cascade had successfully registered and had been accepted by Newegg for the sales roll out of the VOS 5G Dongle, Tri Cascade has now secured a major sale of 1,930 VOS 5G Dongle units with Newegg, which will be shipped out from Tri Cascade’s warehouse facility to Newegg next week. This bulk sale has a gross value of approximately $472,000.
— Max Li, Tri Cascade’s CEO
Max Li, Tri Cascade’s CEO commented “We are thrilled to partner with Newegg on this first of many to come bulk sale rollouts of our highly anticipated VOS 5G Dongle. This vital accessory has proven to be in high demand. We can support up to 25,000 units sales at this point, with many more presently in production. Our revenue numbers for third and fourth quarter 2023 are expected to go through the roof!"
Tri Cascade’s VOS 5G Dongle will allow users to connect Anywhere, Anytime on a superfast and highly secure Global connectivity for both consumers and businesses, giving them the ability to stay connected and secure when and where they want to.
The VOS 5G Dongle can connect to any laptop, iPad or USB-C connected device to give you an “On the Go” highly secure experience no one else can offer. Whether you are in the car, at a remote location or in a park, VOS can give you the super-fast 5G speeds you demand to stay connected and productive.
VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
• Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
• Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
• Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
• Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
VOS 5G allows users to immediately upgrade laptops, tablets, desktops, and any USB3.1-powered network device, accessing direct, exclusive, super-fast, highly secure, uninterrupted, 5G Internet — without using a Wi-Fi connection. Competitively priced data plans are available when the user signs up to activate the accompanying T-Mobile SIM card. The VOS 5G Dongle is the best option for secure large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and travelling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward compatible to 4G LTE if 5G connection is not available.
Tri Cascade offers a stress-free way to connect with cousins, collaborate with classmates, or conference with colleagues, anywhere, at any time, without utilizing shared, untrusted hotspot networks that put personal information, private material, or proprietary data at risk.
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G. Discover more at www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
