St. Albans / VAPO and Resisting Arrest

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2004257

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                       

STATION: VSP St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order,  Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Anthony P. Tracy

AGE: 42 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours, VSP-St. Albans Barracks received a call advising of a violation of court order at a residence in the Town of Richford. Investigation revealed, Anthony P. Tracy (42), was in Violation of a Protection Order by being in contact with a protected individual. While taking Tracy into custody, he resisted arrest.

Tracy was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and requested Tracy be held on $200 Surety Bond. Tracy was transported to North West  Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 25, 2023 at 1300 hours         

COURT: Franklin County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North West Correctional Facility 

 

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

