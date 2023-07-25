St. Albans / VAPO and Resisting Arrest

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Anthony P. Tracy

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours, VSP-St. Albans Barracks received a call advising of a violation of court order at a residence in the Town of Richford. Investigation revealed, Anthony P. Tracy (42), was in Violation of a Protection Order by being in contact with a protected individual. While taking Tracy into custody, he resisted arrest.

Tracy was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and requested Tracy be held on $200 Surety Bond. Tracy was transported to North West Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 25, 2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North West Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.