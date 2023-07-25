St. Albans / VAPO and Resisting Arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Anthony P. Tracy
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 24, 2023 at approximately 1706 hours, VSP-St. Albans Barracks received a call advising of a violation of court order at a residence in the Town of Richford. Investigation revealed, Anthony P. Tracy (42), was in Violation of a Protection Order by being in contact with a protected individual. While taking Tracy into custody, he resisted arrest.
Tracy was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and requested Tracy be held on $200 Surety Bond. Tracy was transported to North West Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 25, 2023 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: North West Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.