Quadrilateral agreement on education opportunities

Exciting transnational education opportunities will be created in Thailand and Southeast Asia through a new partnership between La Trobe University (Australia), Sheffield Hallam University (UK), Siam University (Thailand) and Nurture Higher Education.

A memorandum of understanding was signed today (25 July) at La Trobe University between the three universities and Nurture Higher Education, with an ambition to enrol 2000 students over the next five years at the soon-to-be established Global University Academy in Siam University, Bangkok.

As well as giving local students the opportunity to complete a foreign qualification at home, it will provide access to La Trobe University and Sheffield Hallam degrees for international students from the broader Asian region such as Myanmar and Cambodia.

Students will have the option to complete their full program in Thailand or come to La Trobe or Sheffield Hallam to complete part of their degree, where there will be opportunity for them to engage with industry partners in Australia or the UK. Programs offered will be in sectors for which there is high workforce demand, such as computer science and hospitality.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, said the partnership will build on the University’s existing transnational education programs and will contribute to both the local and global workforce in Thailand and South-East Asia.

"La Trobe has a long history of transnational education programs in partnership with international institutions in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and now Thailand," Professor Dewar said.

"We're excited to expand our global footprint with our established partner, Sheffield Hallam University, to deliver unique, high-quality programs for local students and, at the same time, deepening our engagement with Thailand's higher education institutions.

"We are looking forward to a long and successful collaboration with Siam University, our strategic partner Sheffield-Hallam University, with Nurture Higher Education Group and, most of all, we are looking forward to successful outcomes for our students.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Chris Husbands, Sheffield Hallam University, said:

“Sheffield Hallam has a range of Transnational Education Partnerships with institutions across the world. We are delighted to be able to expand our offer in Thailand, working closely with our strategic partner La Trobe University and a new partner in Siam University. We are looking forward to building on our existing track record of global collaboration and exchange.”

Dr Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, President of Siam University, said:

"We are delighted to be working with Nurture Higher Education Group to be the launch partner for their Global University Academy concept. The opportunity to work deeply with La Trobe University and Sheffield Hallam University under this model is not only unique and innovative but will create transformational study and career opportunities in Thailand.

"Through the international dual degree programs in the Academy, we will develop global citizens ready to thrive in our interconnected world. By enabling student mobility across Thailand, Australia, and the UK, we can create graduates prepared to apply their diverse, international experiences wherever their careers take them.

"The initiatives and partnerships considered under this MOU will serve to enhance our mission to become Thailand's leading University for transforming the futures of students and aligning to our sector-leading commitment to sustainability in Thailand."

Stephen Healy, Co-Founder and CEO Nurture Higher Education, said:

"We are delighted that our Global University Academy concept will be launched in Thailand, where we launched our first Two-degree Program in 2019. Since then, we have curated University partnerships that serve our mission to bring accessible world-class credentials to students, which are aligned and attuned to the needs of the modern workplace through Nurture's employer engagement, mentoring and internship program.

Our investment into the Academy at Siam University will be driven by a step change in our presence in Thailand, building the capacity to enable Siam University to work in collaboration with La Trobe University, Sheffield Hallam University, and employers, to transform the lives and opportunities for students within Thailand, taking our activities to new levels of scale, student success and employer engagement."

About La Trobe University

For more than 50 years, La Trobe University has been transforming people and societies. The University works collaboratively across disciplines and with partners to develop fresh ways of thinking and conducting research – constantly seeking new ways to engage with and better serve its partners and communities, to build relationships and develop solutions for the issues facing society.

La Trobe University is ranked in the top 300 universities globally by the major university ranking organisations (Academic Ranking of World Universities, Times Higher Education World University Rankings and QS World University Rankings).

For the second year running, La Trobe University is the top improver among Australia’s top 20 universities in the QS World University Rankings, rising 74 places to claim its new spot at 242 of the 1,500 universities evaluated.

Read more about La Trobe University.

About Sheffield Hallam University

Situated in Yorkshire in the UK, Sheffield Hallam University's vision is to become the world's leading applied university, transforming lives and creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds.

Named 2022 University of the Year at the Educate North Awards and Outstanding Entrepreneurial University by Times Higher Education, Sheffield Hallam is one of the UK's largest higher education providers, with more than 33,500 students.

The University offers a comprehensive range of courses and is one of the leading providers of health and teacher training.

The application of knowledge is at the heart of everything we do, through our students’ learning and experience, business partnerships and innovative research addressing real world challenges.

Read more about Sheffield Hallam University

About Siam University

Siam University is a private Higher Education institution in Bangkok, Thailand, with over 10,000 students from more than 50 countries across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in 15 faculties. Siam University places a driving importance on sustainability, with the concept applied to the university's management, policy and operational activities, directly affecting the quality of graduates, society, Thailand, and the world.

Siam University was established in 1973 as a privately owned higher education institution in Bangkok and is committed to fostering growth and developing relationships with national and international institutions to bring a wealth of knowledge and connections to our students, staff, and local communities. Maintaining these relationships and following the ministry's guidelines, they have proudly produced over 90,000 graduates into Thailand’s and the international workforce.

Siam University is recognized as a top 10 sustainable university in Thailand and ranked 102nd globally among 1,050 sustainable universities by UIGreenMetric in 2022. With a focus on sustainability, the faculty, students and officials collaborate with the local community, government entities, and private sectors to cultivate innovative ideas and shared responsibilities. Dedicated to promoting knowledge, personal development, and sustainability on campus and beyond, Siam University aims to be a role model for peers, and a positive example for the world.

Read more about Siam University.

About Nurture Higher Education

Formed in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, Nurture Higher Education Group is a globally active company, focused on creating accessible and affordable world-class Higher Education opportunities in locations around the world through its unique transnational education as a service model with University partners worldwide.

Nurture curates a transformative international university experience, to support talented students who may be unable to study abroad and delivers to the needs and interests of national and multi-national employers in the operating countries. Nurture’s employee engagement, mentoring and internship programs continue to complement university partners to better meet the demands of modern workplace and successful graduate profiles.

The Nurture Two-degree Program model aims to bring reputation, relevance, and returns for students undertaking the programs of study, as well as the institutions delivering the collaborative programs through English Medium Instruction and maintains quality assurance and regulatory compliance standards for all its University partners.

Read more about Nurture HE.

Image L-R: Stephen Healy, Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar, Dr Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Chris Husbands.