Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 07/24/23 at 1404 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McLeod Street, Barre Town

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Sabrina Godin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

ACCUSED: Jordan Godin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

VICTIM: Corey Boardman

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

VICTIM: Tina Henry

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute occurring in the area of McLeod Hill Rd. in Barre Town. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Jordan and Sabrina acted in a disorderly manner as well as assaulted their neighbors as a result of this dispute. Both Sabrina and Jordan were taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks and released on conditions. Both were cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 8/3/23 at 8:30AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.