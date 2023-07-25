Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 07/24/23 at 1404 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McLeod Street, Barre Town
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Sabrina Godin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
ACCUSED: Jordan Godin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
VICTIM: Corey Boardman
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
VICTIM: Tina Henry
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute occurring in the area of McLeod Hill Rd. in Barre Town. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Jordan and Sabrina acted in a disorderly manner as well as assaulted their neighbors as a result of this dispute. Both Sabrina and Jordan were taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks and released on conditions. Both were cited to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 8/3/23 at 8:30AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.