CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Bryan McQuay to Ninth Judicial District Judgeship

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Bryan McQuay of Alma as a county court judge in the Ninth Judicial District of Nebraska. That district includes Hall and Buffalo counties.

McQuay has actively practiced law in rural Nebraska for the past 24 years. He has served as a county attorney in Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties and operates the private practice of Person & McQuay in Alma. McQuay’s legal experience covers a variety of areas including juvenile issues, criminal and civil law, real estate and personal injury. He has served as a special prosecutor in Adams, Buffalo, Franklin, Furnas, Phelps, and Webster counties.

McQuay holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska --Lincoln. He earned a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

McQuay fills a judicial position created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. §24-503 (Laws 2023, LB799) establishing a fifth county court judge. That new seat will become effective September 1, 2023.