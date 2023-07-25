Toby Chau Receives Prestigious Yale Bassett Award for Community Engagement

Toby Chau, a student and advocate for racial equity and environmental justice, has been selected as one of the twenty recipients of the Yale Bassett Award.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On May 15th, 2023, New York City high school student Toby Chau, an advocate for racial equity and environmental justice, was named one of the twenty 2023 Bassett Award Winners . The Yale Bassett Award for Community Engagement , named in honor of Ebenezer Bassett, recognizes students who have demonstrated creative leadership, academic distinction, interdisciplinary problem-solving, and a commitment to addressing societal issues, including race and racism.The Yale Bassett Award is a highly competitive national fellowship that celebrates the legacy of Ebenezer Bassett, an influential educator, abolitionist, and public servant who championed racial equality. Chau's exceptional achievements and dedication to making a positive impact on society have earned them this esteemed recognition.Chau's journey began when he participated in a rally against the construction of a mega jail in Chinatown, demonstrating his passion for social justice. There, inspired by New York City Council Member Marte's speech and determined to make a difference, Chau joined Council Member Marte’s team as an intern in the Office of Council Member Christopher Marte, New York City Council District 1, where he delved into researching racial disparities in tree distribution across neighborhoods.During his internship, Chau discovered a significant disparity in tree density between low-income, predominantly BIPOC neighborhoods and wealthier, predominantly white neighborhoods. This led Chau to take action and found the Urban Forestry Project , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees in under-resourced BIPOC communities, raising awareness about tree inequality, and advocating for equitable tree distribution through legislative action.To date, Urban Forestry Project has made a tremendous impact, recruiting over 200 passionate students across 30 cities in the United States and planting over 2500 trees in under-resourced neighborhoods. Chau's leadership and dedication have also led to the organization's involvement in drafting legislation and pushing for the implementation of minimum tree density zoning laws in the City of New York.As part of the award, Chau will receive the book "The Rediscovery of America" by Ned Blackhawk, selected by the faculty of the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration. They will also be presented with a certificate of recognition, highlighting their remarkable contributions to their community and beyond. His work with the Urban Forestry Project and his advocacy for racial equity exemplifies the values upheld by the Yale Bassett Award.About the Yale Bassett Award:The Yale Bassett Award for Community Engagement is a prestigious fellowship that honors the legacy of Ebenezer Bassett, an influential educator, abolitionist, and public servant. Out of over 1000 applicants, only 20 students are selected for this recognition. Recipients of this award demonstrate a record of creative leadership, academic distinction, interdisciplinary problem-solving, and a commitment to addressing societal issues, including race and racism.