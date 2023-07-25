FEMA Seeks New Members for Two National Advisory Council Subcommittees

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is seeking qualified individuals to lend their expertise and serve on one of two new subcommittees through its National Advisory Council .

The council advises the FEMA Administrator on all matters related to emergency management. Two new subcommittees, one an advisory panel and one a work group, will review the preliminary damage assessment process and assess current policies for animal welfare in disasters.

These two new subcommittees are being formed in response to the “ National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 ” and the “ Planning for Animal Wellness Act " (PAW Act). Individuals appointed to the subcommittees bring their experience and diversity of views to provide the FEMA Administrator with consensus recommendations. They will have the opportunity to be a part of, and help shape, the future of FEMA.

Preliminary Damage Assessment Subcommittee

This advisory panel subcommittee will assist the agency in improving critical components of the preliminary damage assessment process, which helps determine the magnitude of damage and impact of disasters nationwide. The subcommittee will have at least two representatives from the national emergency management organizations and at least one representative from each of the 10 FEMA regions employed by state, local, territorial or tribal authorities.

Other members will be selected as the Administrator deems appropriate.

Planning for Animal Welfare Subcommittee

This work group subcommittee will review best practices and federal guidance on congregate and non-congregate sheltering and evacuation planning relating to animal needs. This will include addressing the needs of household pets, service and assistance animals and captive animals in emergency and disaster preparedness, response and recovery. The subcommittee will determine whether the existing best practices and federal guidance put forth by FEMA are sufficient and, if not, determine to publish new guidance.

The agency is accepting applications for at least 13 members from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, academia, veterinary experts and nonprofit organizations.

How to apply

If you are interested in submitting an application package to serve on the:

Applications for both subcommittees are due no later than 11:59 p.m. ET Aug. 10, 2023. Terms for all selectees begin in fall 2023 and will continue for as long as the committee work extends.

Selected subcommittee members do not serve as members of FEMA’s National Advisory Council; however, they will submit formal recommendations to the council for deliberation and final adjudication. Meetings are virtual except for the possible in-person presentation of recommendations to the council.