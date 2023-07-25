Resourcing Tomorrow, Accelerating the Energy Transition: Full Conference Agenda Out Now
Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place in London from November 28th to 30th has just launched the 2023 programmeAUSTRALIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place in London from November 28th to 30th has just launched the 2023 programme, dedicated to accelerating the energy transition and addressing the challenges of moving towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Click here to download the full agenda.
As we strive to obtain the commodities necessary for electric cars, wind turbines, and other new energy technologies, the world is facing complex supply issues. In our pursuit of the global net zero 2050 target, it is imperative that we find innovative solutions, and the mining industry will play a leading role in this.
At Resourcing Tomorrow, experts from across the mining industry will come together to provide key insight into the path towards a greener future. The conference features three simultaneous streams covering the entire mining value chain, offering insightful discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and actionable takeaways.
The Resourcing Tomorrow Theatre will explore topics such as the energy transition, decarbonisation, the circular economy, ESG risks, critical minerals, and environmental resilience. The Reimagining Mining Theatre will focus on AI, automation, machine learning, digitalisation, mineral processing, and plant optimisation. The Mines and Money Investment Theatre will feature 100+ junior mining companies, presenting up-to-date information on their activities and investment potential.
“Resourcing Tomorrow is a world-class event in London and a must-attend for anyone doing business in the mining, energy and resources sector. You can expect to see over a hundred junior mining companies on the cusp of their next big discovery, and as we embrace the energy transition, ESG and decarbonisation, we are delighted to have strong engagement from the mid-tiers and majors, alongside government representation. In fact, the whole mining value chain will be represented at the event, as we all learn and collaborate, working together to shape the future of our industry.” Alex Grose, Managing Director, Resourcing Tomorrow & Mines and Money
Some of the highlights include:
A keynote address on digital transformation and AI-driven optimisation across the mining supply chain with Greg Brouwer, General Manager, Technology & Innovation, Teck Resources
An in-depth conversation on geopolitical trends, deglobalisation and what this means for the future of mining, as well as how gold may play a role in any global monetary reset with renowned Canadian businessman, Frank Giustra and Rio Tinto’s Chairman, Dominic Barton
A discussion on ESG, supply chains of the future and the social license to operate with René Aguilar, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Antofagasta and Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan
A review of what can be done to accelerate the timelines between exploration discovery and production with Sonia Scarselli, Vice President, BHP Xplor Program
Resourcing Tomorrow represents an unparalleled opportunity for all organisations seeking engagement with mining, energy and resources. Bringing together 2000+ key players from mining and energy companies, investors, brokers and exchanges, educators, government, regulators, suppliers and operators from around the world to benefit from insightful content, to grow relationships and to do business.
For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com.
Shirley Chen
Beacon Events
shirley.chen@beaconevents.com