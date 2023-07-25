Disaster Recovery Center at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School to Close July 27

The Disaster Recovery Center located at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School will close permanently at 5 p.m. July 27, as the school will be making necessary arrangements for the upcoming school year.

The remaining Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College will still be open during their regular hours—even after the registration period for FEMA assistance ends on July 28— to assist survivors with pending applications and appeals.

Center Location Address Hours DRC 1 Guam Community College 1 Sesame St., Building E, Mangilao, GU 96913 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday Closed, Sunday DRC 2 Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School 520 Harmon Loop Road, Dededo, GU 96929 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday Closed, Sunday Permanently Closes at 5 p.m., July 27

At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters you get from FEMA, get answers to your questions about application, or get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistances.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center is not your only option to apply for FEMA assistance. Guam residents whose homes were damaged by the Typhoon Mawar can apply for FEMA assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA Mobile App or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents). Help is available in many languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

To view an accessible video about how to apply, please visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

