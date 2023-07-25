Shay Levister and Fleischer Studio Unveil Black Betty Boop by Shay 'Your Love Diva
Shay Levister, America's #1 Love Coach proudly announces her partnership with Fleischer Studio and The Black Betty Boop!ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years of experience, Shay Levister, a Certified Love Transformer, Certified Master Seductress, Published Author, Wife, and Mother of three, proudly announces her partnership with Fleischer Studio and their Betty of The People Initiative. This program aims to celebrate the beloved icon, Betty Boop, by partnering with diverse creators to create designs that promote community, equity, unity, and inclusion. This groundbreaking partnership Black Betty Boop by Shay 'Your Love Diva ®,' celebrates women's magnificence, emphasizing the beauty and strength of Black women, and ignites a resounding call to action that resonates with hearts of all races.
Shay Levister, the driving force behind this project, is committed to crafting meticulously designed capsule collections and statement pieces that will profoundly impact future generations. These creations empower women and girls to embrace their identities and express their feminine essence wholeheartedly. The ultimate aim is to remind women of their inherent power, fostering a sense of healing and uplifting spirits along the way.
"It all started in the heart of a young girl named Shay," reveals Shay Levister. "I admired how Betty Boop epitomized femininity, power, and unwavering confidence. But I yearned for a representation that resembled my brown complexion. Determined to see Black women shine in the same radiant light, I adorned my room with Betty Boop, fervently hoping that this beloved character would reflect my beautiful identity one day."
Betty Boop, an icon who stole hearts worldwide with her sassy personality, short black hair, hoop earrings, and trademark red dress and lips, has been an inspiration for almost a century. Fearlessly breaking the rules and setting trends, she continues to captivate fans with her daring look and irresistible charm.
Join us on this transformative journey of empowerment and self-discovery. Together, we will leave an indelible legacy, reminding the world of the unyielding power of embracing our authentic selves.
About Shay Levister
Shay Levister is a Certified Love Transformer®, holding certifications in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Rapid Transformational Therapy™ (RTT). She is also a Master Seductress, a Published Author, and a joyful wife and mother of three. With a wealth of experience spanning two decades, Shay has successfully guided over 180,000 women from 75 different countries in healing their Love Blocks, which are any thought behavior or belief that hinders the flow of love. Shay has empowered these women through her scientifically-based formula to attract their dream life, abundance, and love. Her transformative approach is rooted in her expertise and dedication to helping others achieve personal and emotional growth. For More Information, visit: https://shayyourlovediva.com/
About Fleischer Studio
Fleischer Studio is a renowned animation studio with a rich legacy in animation and entertainment. Founded by brothers Max Fleischer and Dave Fleischer in 1921, the studio became known for pioneering contributions to the animation industry. Fleischer Studios produced a wide range of animated shorts and feature films, captivating audiences with their unique and innovative animation techniques.
