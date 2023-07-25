Chicken Shack Hosts Iconic Land Of The Lost Event Sunday July 30th on Route 66 in Arcadia, Oklahoma
Land Of The Lost Event Brings A Blast From The Past. Signings and Photo Ops From Original Cast In Iconic Television Series
"We Are Absolutely Thrilled Ho Host the Land Of The Lost Event At The Chicken Shack.”ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blast from The Past - Land Of The Lost Event To Be Held At Chicken Shack at Route 66 on
— Eddy Gochenour, Owner/Founder of Chicken Shack.
Sunday, July 30th, 2023
Arcadia, Oklahoma- The Chicken Shack, a renowned family destination restaurant, is proud to
announce its upcoming Land Of the Lost Event, featuring Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, the
original actors from the historic and iconic long-running television series Land Of the Lost. The
event will take place on Sunday, July 30th, 2023, at The Chicken Shack located at Route 66.
Land Of the Lost, which aired from 1974 to 1977, mesmerized audiences with its thrilling blend
of fantasy and science fiction. The show depicted the extraordinary journey of a family who
embarked on a rafting trip that took a fateful turn, transporting them through a time warp portal
into a land teeming with dinosaurs and other extraordinary beings. The Marshall Family's fight
for survival in this uncharted territory captivated generations and left an indelible mark on
television history.
The Chicken Shack is honored to host this family-friendly event, bringing fans and enthusiasts
together to relive the magic of Land Of the Lost. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch re-
runs of the show on the big screen and obtain signed autographs from Kathy Coleman and
Wesley Eure themselves. This event has become a cherished tradition over the years, drawing
the participation of numerous celebrities who wish to pay homage to the shows unforgettable
legacy.
One of the highlights of the event will be the showcase reenactment of the iconic Yellow Raft, which
propelled the Marshall Family into the time portal through a breathtaking waterfall. This
will be on display, providing attendees with a tangible connection to the beloved series. Moreover, guests will have the extraordinary chance to pose for photos inside
beloved series. Moreover, guests will have the extraordinary chance to pose for photos inside
the raft alongside Will and Holly, creating lifelong memories.
The Chicken Shack, recently honored with the prestigious Top 3 Consumers Choice and
recognized as the Top 3 Fried Chicken in the Oklahoma City area, serves as the perfect venue for the Land Of the
Lost Event. Combining the delectable flavors of their award-winning Chicken with the excitement
of this cherished television series, The Chicken Shack offers an ideal platform for fans and
families to come together and enjoy a day filled with adventure and nostalgia.
"We are absolutely thrilled to host the Land Of the Lost Event at The Chicken Shack, says
Eddy Gochenour, Owner/Founder of The Chicken Shack. "Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure's presence,
combined with the iconic reenactment of the Yellow Raft that took that fateful fall into the Land Of The Lost and the opportunity for fans to interact and relive their favorite moments. This event is truly special. We invite everyone to join us for a
memorable day of fun, laughter, and shared appreciation for this timeless series."
Don't miss the Land Of the Lost Event at The Chicken Shack at Route 66 at Noon on Sunday, July 30th,
2023. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. For more information,
please visit chickenshackrt66.com or contact PR@ChickenShackRt66.com.
About The Chicken Shack: The Chicken Shack is a renowned family destination restaurant
located at Route 66. With its delectable fried chicken and warm ambiance, it has become a
beloved establishment in OKC. Recently awarded Top 3 Consumers Choice and recognized as
the Top Fried Chicken in the area, The Chicken Shack continues to provide exceptional dining
experiences for families and friends to enjoy.
