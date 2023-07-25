One World Connect and LANDBANK Partner to Bring Online Remittance Services to Overseas Filipino Workers
London, UK - One World Connect, a leading provider of online remittance services, has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK)
We are excited to partner with Land Bank of the Philippines alongside its subsidiary, the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), to provide a sustainable and convenient way for Filipinos to send money.”LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK - One World Connect, a leading provider of online remittance services, has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK), the largest state-owned bank in the Philippines, to offer secure and convenient online remittance services to overseas Filipino workers.
— Darwyn Palenzuela, CEO, One World Connect.
The partnership is aligned with One World Connect's commitment to the World Bank's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of reducing the global average cost of remittance to below 3% by 2030. By joining forces with LANDBANK, One World Connect aims to provide sustainable and reliable online remittance services to overseas Filipino workers and their families while contributing to the SDG target.
Overseas Filipinos (OFs) can easily send money to their loved ones in the Philippines via One World Connect's digital platform, which offers a range of options that, include cash pick-up at any LANDBANK branch, door-to-door delivery, including to Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) accounts or any bank accounts in the Philippines.
"We are excited to partner with Land Bank of the Philippines alongside its subsidiary, the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), to provide a sustainable and convenient way for Overseas Filipinos to send money to their loved ones, offer a faster way of opening bank accounts, and facilitate investments in government securities back home while contributing to the SDG target. Our platform is designed to make the remittance process as simple and efficient as possible while ensuring the highest level of security for our customers," said Darwyn Palenzuela, CEO of One World Connect.
The partnership also ensures compliance with the Philippines Anti-Money Laundering Act and its implementing rules and regulations. This collaboration provides a more secure, efficient, and cost-effective way of sending money to loved ones in the Philippines.
One World Connect and LANDBANK are dedicated to offering competitive exchange rates, low fees, and a user-friendly platform to provide the best possible experience for Overseas Filipinos and their families. Additionally, the platform offers 24/7 customer support to ensure that any queries or issues are resolved promptly.
This partnership is a significant step towards providing more accessible and secure online remittance services for Overseas Filipinos, while also contributing to the SDG target. One World Connect and LANDBANK are proud to be at the forefront of this effort, looking forward to serving the needs of the Filipino community worldwide.
For more information on the partnership and the services offered, please visit One World Connect's website or contact their customer support team.
Ellen Wong
One World Connect
+63 995 123 2353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn