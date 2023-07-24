Spreading Gods word behind bars

Deputy Director Program and Industry Mr. Cecil Nokia shake hands with Chris Ragaruma of Gideon International Organisation as witnessed by Programs Staff and GIO Rep.

On 20 July 2023. Gideon International Organisation in Honiara reach out to inmates at Rove Correctional facility in spreading the God’s word for helping incarcerated inmates connected to Christ.

As part of their humanitarian efforts, the organisation donates eight (8) carton of Holy Bible to inmates.

Speaking during a short handover ceremony at the Correctional headquarter, Mr. Chris Ragaruma says, spreading God’s word behind bars works to restore the lives of inmates while they’re imprisoned and after their release, they will build their faith in Gods principle.

Mr. Ragaruma also encouraged inmate to read bible every day because only Bible can change your life to become a change person or new being, not culture or custom can change your life.

On behalf of the Senior Executive, Directors, Ranks and files Director Programs and Industry, Mrs. Julie Mabulou acknowledge and thank Gideon International Organisation for the donation. Thus, your donation is not only helping them here on earth but sealed them for eternity. Ends//

CSSI Press