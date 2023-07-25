Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense in the First District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 300 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

The victim was approached by the suspect who demanded property from the victim. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property from her hand and fled the area on foot.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###