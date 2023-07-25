Cookson First Aid and British Heart Foundation Join Forces to Create HeartSafe Communities

Cookson First Aid, the philanthropic initiative founded by successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Oliver Cookson, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with the British Heart Foundation.

Knutsford, UK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookson First Aid, the philanthropic initiative founded by successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Oliver Cookson, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with the British Heart Foundation (BHF). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Cookson First Aid and the BHF, as they work hand in hand to create one of the UK's first HeartSafe communities in Wythenshawe.



The partnership aims to have a direct impact on the front line, providing life-saving first aid skills and knowledge to communities while fostering a HeartSafe environment in Wythenshawe. Oliver Cookson, the founder of Cookson First Aid and renowned for bootstrapping the leading nutrition brand Myprotein, expresses his heartfelt connection to the town, stating, "Wythenshawe is a place close to my heart, and till this date I have many friends living there.” Giving back to this community is an honor."

Working alongside the British Heart Foundation, Cookson First Aid has taken significant strides in their mission to empower individuals with vital life-saving skills. Together, they have made remarkable progress towards creating a HeartSafe community, ensuring that residents have access to essential knowledge and resources to handle cardiac emergencies effectively.

"We have come a long way in a short space of time, and this partnership with the British Heart Foundation has been instrumental in our journey. It's only the beginning, and we are committed to driving positive change and making a lasting impact," said Oliver Cookson, reflecting on the progress of Cookson First Aid and expressing enthusiasm for the future.

The dedicated and passionate team at Cookson First Aid has played a crucial role in the initiative's success. Their unwavering commitment and hard work have allowed the programme to flourish and touch the lives of countless individuals in various communities.

Both Cookson First Aid and the British Heart Foundation are united in their shared vision of creating HeartSafe communities across the UK. By providing free first aid training and empowering people with life-saving skills, the partnership aims to enhance the safety and well-being of individuals in Wythenshawe and beyond.

For more information about Cookson First Aid or to get involved in this life-changing initiative, please visit the official website at https://cooksonfirstaid.org/ or contact:

About Cookson First Aid

Cookson First Aid, founded by philanthropist Oliver Cookson, is a trailblazing programme aimed at providing essential first aid skills and knowledge to communities across the UK. Through the Cookson Foundation, the initiative strives to make a positive impact and empower individuals with life-saving abilities. Oliver Cookson's journey of bootstrapping Myprotein, the global sports nutrition powerhouse, has paved the way for meaningful philanthropy and lasting change in society. He shares his journey and thoughts with his audience on his Twitter profile at:

https://twitter.com/olivercookson

About British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is a leading charity dedicated to fighting heart and circulatory diseases. With a mission to save and improve lives through pioneering research, vital prevention, and treatment of heart and circulatory diseases, the BHF plays a crucial role in making the UK a healthier and safer place for all.

https://www.bhf.org.uk/

