3R BIOTECH AND GROW OP FARMS ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PROPAGATE PLANTS VIA TISSUE CULTURE

3R Biotech Ltd and Grow Op Farms LLC enter into an Agreement to Propagate Plants via Tissue CultureVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3R Biotech Ltd (“3R”), a leading provider of advanced tissue culture solutions, and Grow Op Farms LLC, a distinguished industry leader in plant cultivation, are excited to announce their agreement aimed at enhancing plant health and maximizing genetic expression.
Grow Op Farms recognizes the fundamental importance of optimal plant health in unlocking the full genetic potential of their crops. To consistently achieve optimal health Grow Op Farms has made the strategic decision to integrate 3R’s cutting-edge tissue culture and pathogen testing solutions into their cultivation practices. By leveraging the expertise and innovative technologies offered by 3R, Grow Op Farms is dedicated to ensuring that each plant attains the ideal level of health required to unlock its full genetic potential.
"We are delighted to announce our agreement with Grow Op Farms, a distinguished industry leader," expressed Dr. Kevin Mehr, CSO of 3R. " This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission of delivering industry-leading propagation solutions at an accessible price point, enabling cultivators of all sizes to benefit."
The integration of 3R’s tissue culture and testing solutions by Grow Op Farms will provide several significant advantages, including:
Enhanced Plant Health: By leveraging the advanced techniques of tissue culture, Grow Op Farms can optimize each plant's health, leading to robust growth and improved overall yield and expression.
Disease-Free Stock: Through rigorous quality control measures, pathogen testing, and aseptic tissue culture procedures, Grow Op Farms will propagate plants that are free from diseases, safeguarding their crops’ productivity and ensuring superior quality.
Scalability: With the assistance of 3R’s scalable tissue culture solutions, Grow Op Farms will efficiently expand its operations while maintaining consistent plant health and genetic integrity.
"We are thrilled to embark on this relationship with 3R Biotech as we pursue excellence in plant cultivation", Mojave Morelli, Director of Agriculture and Farm Operations for Grow Op Farms LLC. "By integrating 3R’s advanced tissue culture and pathogen testing solutions into our propagation process, we are confident that we will elevate our cultivation practices to new heights. This collaboration symbolizes our unwavering commitment to quality production and enables us to consistently generate top-quality products for our valued customers."
About 3R Biotech Ltd:
3R Biotech Ltd is a leading provider of tissue culture and pathogen testing solutions for plant propagation. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, the company is dedicated to revolutionizing plant health and propagation techniques, ensuring superior genetic potential and crop productivity. www.3riversbiotech.com
About Grow Op Farms LLC:
Grow Op Farms LLC is a renowned cultivator and producer of high-quality plants. With a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Grow Op Farms consistently delivers exceptional crops and has established itself as a leader in the industry. www.growopfarms.com/
