Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,887 in the last 365 days.

Paving operations on US16 west of Buffalo have begun – expect delays

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded the Worland, Wyoming company McGarvin Moberly a $4.5 million contract to mill and overlay a stretch of US 16 west of Buffalo.   

Located between mile marker 63.35 (Hazelton Road) and mile marker 68.96 (WYDOT Pole Creek camp), this 5.63-mile project includes milling the surface and replacing it with new plant mix.  In addition to the paving, new guardrail and delineators are being installed. 

During the next few months, motorists will encounter reduced speed limits with traffic control and flagging operations and one way traffic led by a pilot car during the day. Normal traffic will resume at night with motorists traveling on milled/uneven surfaces with loose gravel throughout the work zone. 

Work is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2023.

You just read:

Paving operations on US16 west of Buffalo have begun – expect delays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more