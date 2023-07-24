Submit Release
Craig Mountain WMA Firewood Sale

Idaho Fish and Game is selling firewood permits for the harvest of dead and dying timber on the Craig Mountain WMA. The sale will begin July 25th and will end October 1st or in the event of a Stage 2 fire restriction. Areas open to harvest include Fish and Game owned land within 100ft of open roads. Some gates will be opened to allow better access (see map below). 

Firewood permits must be with you during harvest and can be obtained at the Fish and Game office in Lewiston 3316 16th St. Permits cost $10/chord and are limited to 5 chords. Just a reminder, since Craig Mountain WMA has several different landowners, individuals cutting wood must have the correct permit depending on where they harvest. Each agency has their own permit. Harvesters are not allowed to drive vehicles off the main roads. Violations will be strictly enforced per Idaho Administrative Code 13.01.03.19. 

For more information, please call:

Idaho Department of Fish and Game                                                                                  Lewiston Office: (208) 799-5010

Idaho Department of Lands                                                                                                      Craigmont Office: (208) 924-5571

Bureau of Land Management                                                                                          Cottonwood Office: (208) 962-3245

