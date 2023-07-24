Unleashing the Power of Collaboration: EarlyBirds Facilitates Cross Industry Innovation Partnerships

Forde, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian company that has created an open source innovation ecosystem, which is a business to business (B2B) platform where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) work together to hasten technology adoption and advancement, wants to emphasize that they are also facilitating cross-industry collaboration in driving innovation. Cross-industry innovation has become a strategic imperative for businesses in the current state of the economy as it offers various benefits, including knowledge sharing, faster innovation, and access to a wide range of diverse perspectives. Organizations that want to speed up their adoption of innovative technologies can take part in the EarlyBirds system by signing up at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

EarlyBirds can facilitate cross-industry innovation partnerships through its open source innovation platform by connecting businesses from various industries to encourage collaboration. They are in a good position to promote collaboration because of their expertise in finding synergies and identifying opportunities for collaboration. Studies have shown that a major determinant of cross-industry collaboration in innovation is the diversity of knowledge of the innovation team. With businesses from various industries collaborating in the EarlyBirds platform, cross-industry collaboration is facilitated and an important result of this partnership is the high degree of newness of the disruptive technology or innovation. The partnership between industries can result into new market opportunities, disruptive ideas, and shared resources. This is because of the cross-pollination of ideas and the transfer of best practices between industries.

One example of the successful cross industry innovation partnerships facilitated by EarlyBirds is the battery ecosystem challenge that is an outcome of the rapid increase in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which in turn caused a drastic rise in the demand in high-capacity batteries. This high demand for high-capacity batteries represents a significant challenge for manufacturers. The mining and processing of rare earth minerals used to making batteries present a challenge because graphite, lithium, cobalt, and nickel are concentrated in certain places in the world, which has raised worries about supply security, geopolitical risks, and ethical mining practices. In addition, legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, has made it necessary to modify supply chains. To foster innovative solutions for the battery ecosystem challenge, EarlyBirds has integrated into their platform the Battery Domain Atlas and Domain Monitor to offer a comprehensive database of startups, mature, and scaleup companies involved in the EV industry and in battery production, including mining, refining, production, and recycling. This has resulted into the accumulation of comprehensive data, industry insights, and improved collaboration. Innovators, which are companies offering innovative solutions can take part in the EarlyBirds system by signing up at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

It is also important to note that SMEs and thought leaders get to collaborate in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem. Without the participation of experts in the collaborative partnerships with thought leaders from various industries, the resulting insights and the use of innovative technology may not be successful. Expert input is important to ensure successful partnerships.

The EarlyBirds platform is a B2B marketplace where thought leaders from various industries can connect, share challenges, and find collaborative opportunities. The SMEs or experts taking part in the EarlyBirds system can provide curated matching and play an important role in the development of meaningful partnerships. Thus, businesses from various industries are encouraged to become part of the EarlyBirds system to explore a cross-industry innovation partnerships.

EarlyBirds is a premier provider of an open source innovation ecosystem that allows innovators, early adopters, and SMEs to collaborate with the goal of promoting entrepreneurial success for innovators while allowing early adopters to identify new and disruptive innovations and seize opportunities to solve challenges and obstacles for the business. EarlyBirds enables innovators to commercialize their innovative products or services by offering strategic guidance, access to various kinds of resources, and important industry networks.

Those who would like to know more about the Early Birds open innovation ecosystem and how it can help cross-industry innovation partnerships can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io, or contact them on the telephone or communicate with them via email.

