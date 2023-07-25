CBP Arrests Fugitive Wanted for Rape of Minor

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Lewiston Bridge border crossing, encountered a 26-year-old male United States citizen who was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

On July 24, CBP officers at the Lewiston Bridge encountered the male U.S. citizen who was returning to the United States after a camping trip in Canada. During the primary inspection, it was determined that there was an active warrant on the driver issued by the Franklin County Court, New York, that indicated five different criminal charges involving sexual offenses of a minor. He was subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of the driver and then confirmed the warrants validity for Rape in the first degree, with law enforcement officials.

“This latest case demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance in identifying this wanted individual and the outstanding relationships we have with our law enforcement partners ensuring we brought this fugitive to justice,” said Assistant Buffalo Port Director Dawn Caltagirone.

After processing and confirming the warrant, the male subject was turned over to the New York State Police.

