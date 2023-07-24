LG NEWS RELEASE – Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke to Travel to Renton, Washington

HONOLULU — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will travel to Renton, Washington from Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 26 to attend the Unlocking Pathways Regional Sumit, a career pathways conference co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, U.S. Department of Transportation, and Jobs for the Future.

The summit is an opportunity to hear from experts about construction and infrastructure technical career pathways, learn how states can leverage federal funds to advance education-to-workforce strategies, and collaborate with counterparts in other states across the western United States.

Lt. Gov. Luke will lead the Hawaiʻi delegation of K-12, higher education, and workforce leaders.

Included in the Hawaiʻi delegation are the following:

Ed Sniffen, Director, Department of Transportation

Jade Butay, Director, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

David Lassner, President, University of Hawaiʻi

Bennette Misalucha, Executive Director, State Workforce Development Council

Angela Jackson, Associate Director, P-20 & GEAR UP Hawaii Project Director

Wanelle Kaneshiro, Director, Workforce Development Branch at the Hawaiʻi Department of Education

