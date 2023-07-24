Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,934 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues statement on the U.S. Forest Service’s admission of responsibility in the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the conclusion of the U.S. Forest Service investigation that found the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire was caused by a mismanaged federal prescribed burn:

“I am – again – outraged over the U.S. Forest Service’s negligence that caused this destruction. While climate change and extreme drought continue to plague the Southwest, the Forest Service must abandon their business-as-usual approach to prescribed burns and forest management in our state. I am relieved to hear that the Forest Service will now use technology to prevent this from occurring in the future. We will continue to hold the federal government accountable for each of the disastrous fires they caused in our state last summer.”

Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst also issued a statement:

“Once again, the U.S. Forest Service has harmed New Mexicans with their failure to find the remaining heat after a prescribed pile burn intended to protect the very community where structures were lost. In addition, the U.S. Forest Service failed to promptly disclose the Cerro Pelado fire’s cause, further harming New Mexicans who have been unable to file insurance claims pending disclosure of the fire’s origin.”

You just read:

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues statement on the U.S. Forest Service’s admission of responsibility in the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more