Gloo App Ignites Real-Life Social Connections: Step Out of the Digital World and Into the Party
Introducing Gloo: A fresh approach to social networking with an emphasis on in-person connections. The Ultimate Icebreaker.
Gloo empowers users to initiate conversations with their iPhone at events, parties, or social areas, but with a catch—they must be in the same physical location.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Gloo, a ground-breaking social app that sparks real-life connections, coming to the Apple App Store. Gloo is not your everyday social networking app—it is an invitation to step away from the monotony of virtual swiping and embrace genuine human interaction.
"Gloo encourages users to venture out and form connections in a vibrant, exciting setting," said Michael Baumann, Co-Founder and CEO. "We aspire to transform online social interactions into meaningful engagements that pave the way to real-life connections."
“Gloo sets itself apart with its unique approach, merging technology with human connection. It empowers users to initiate conversations with their iPhone at events, parties, or social areas, but with a catch—they must be in the same physical location,” explained Shahar Hillel, Co-founder and CTO.
Gloo Features:
Discover Events: Find local events, parties, and social gatherings. Get real-time insights on the vibe, attendees, and atmosphere to select the perfect location for making new friends or potential romantic interests.
No More Endless Swiping: Gloo takes you beyond traditional dating apps by fostering organic connections at your favorite venues, cultivating relationships that extend beyond the digital world.
Ultimate Icebreaker: Gloo eases social interactions at parties or events, reducing the fear of making the first move. It turns social anxiety into an interactive, fun experience.
Popup Parties: With Gloo, users receive a popup message just as they start recognizing like-minded people around them. This pioneering feature enables connections at the most opportune moment.
Squads: Gloo introduces 'Squads' — customizable social groups. Users can form and invite others to join, creating a personalized touch to social networking and fostering stronger bonds among users.
"At Gloo, we're leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to foster an innovative form of social interaction," explained Hillel. "By merging location-based features, real-time insights, and an inviting interface, we're making it easier for users to create genuine connections."
For the initial launch, Gloo is turning to Founding Brand Ambassadors, who play an instrumental role in helping reach a critical mass of users. The platform has crafted a lucrative revenue-sharing program as a way to reward these Ambassadors. Coupled with an advanced Insights environment that allows ambassadors to track referrals and watch their income grow month-to-month, this program offers an exciting opportunity for early adoption.
"We are not just seeking influencers for promotional purposes. We aim to form long-term partnerships with creators and influencers globally, building a community that is as invested in Gloo's success as we are," shared Baumann. "This innovative approach in a revenue-sharing model ensures that our partners benefit directly from Gloo's growth and success."
With a unique blend of real-world social networking and cutting-edge technology, Gloo is all set to transform how we connect with each other.
Gloo is a product of Bits, Bytes & Code, Inc., which uses AI technologies to build interactive software for real-world social connections. By addressing the epidemic of loneliness recently declared a national emergency by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Gloo hopes to make a small contribution to this crucial public health issue.
