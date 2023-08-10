LA-based furniture designer, Thomas Hayes Studio Launches Its newest collection, OBJECTS by Lady Hayes
A creative collection of items only found in the inner sanctum of one's homeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA , August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES – LA-based furniture designer, Thomas Hayes is pleased to share the newest collection, OBJECTS by Lady Hayes, now available at Thomas Hayes Studio. Iconically known for its bar stools, Thomas Hayes Studio has expanded its collection with a creative collection of items only found in the inner sanctum of one's home, all conceptualized and designed by Thomas Hayes and his wife, Jonelle Hayes. With their unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, the duo has crafted a range of exceptional pieces that redefine elegance and sophistication. The collection launches with 4 pieces including the Mirrors, Jewelry Box, Hanging Jewelry Box, and Makeup Tray. "OBJECTS by Lady Hayes" is a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and the beauty of natural materials.
Each item in this collection is meticulously handcrafted from carefully selected wood, ceramic, metal, bronze, and mirror, ensuring that no two pieces are alike. The jewelry boxes are available in two exquisite variations: Black Walnut with Walnut Oil or White Oak with Ebonized Pure Oil. They are detailed with a light patina inlay brass top and handles, adding a touch of opulence. Available as a tabletop or a hanging variation, the jewelry box is a true masterpiece of design and functionality. The Hanging Jewelry Box presents a delightful twist, offering a captivating display of fine jewelry suspended within an exquisite wooden frame—an enchanting combination of elegance and ingenuity.
The Makeup Tray is a sublime addition to any dressing table, flawlessly blending form and function. Made of Claro Walnut with Walnut Oil or White Oak with Blanched Oil, trays are accompanied by a Caroline Blackburn designed Ceramic Catch All, providing a beautiful and functional storage solution. The tray is further adorned with a light patina solid brass ring and brush holders, adding a touch of sophistication, iconic to Thomas Hayest Studios' other designs. Completing the ensemble is a leather-wrapped mirror, enchanting the overall aesthetic and functionality of the set.
Lastly, The Portal Mirror, offered in solid Black Walnut Mirrors, is finished in either Walnut oil or Bleached and Blanched Oil, creating a mesmerizing visual effect. Detailed with light patina brass accents, and hand-stitched leather wrapping with waxed cord, the one-of-a-kind mirrors add a natural yet sophisticated element to any room.
"The 'Lady Hayes' Collection is a testament to our shared passion for craftsmanship and the inherent beauty of wood," says Jonelle Hayes, in her first creative collaboration with her husband, Thomas Hayes. "Working together as a married couple, we have merged our artistic visions to create objects that not only reflect our individual styles but also showcase the synergy of our creative partnership. Each piece tells a unique story, and we hope they bring joy and intrigue to those who experience them."
The collection will be available at https://www.thomashayesstudio.com/. For more information and purchasing inquiries please visit: https://www.thomashayesstudio.com/ or in person at the Thomas Hayes Studio Showroom, located at: 6162 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.
