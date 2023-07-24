Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:37 am, officers responded to the listed location in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of an establishment. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.