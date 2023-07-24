Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,863 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:14 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested the suspect. A firearm was recovered. Officers also located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was also charged with the shooting offense.

 

On Wednesday, July 22, 2023, 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor, no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more