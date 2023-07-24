Crow Creek Wildlife Area to close temporarily during construction project

A construction project at Crow Creek Wildlife Area, on the north edge of Davenport, will temporarily close access to the area while work is underway. The project will begin in early to mid-August and will improve access to the popular lake. Work is expected to last a few weeks, weather permitting. A closure sign will be posted at the entrance to Crow Creek for the duration of the project.
