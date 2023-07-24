[Latest] Global Shotcrete Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.8 Billion by 2030 at a 8.0 % CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Shotcrete Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 12.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0 % between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Sika AG, HeidelbergCement AG, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., KPM Industries Ltd, Euclid Chemical Company, LKAB Berg & Betong AB, Quikrete Companies Inc., U.S. Concrete, Inc., LafargeHolcim, Normet Group, GCP Applied Technologies, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Mapei S.P.A., Grupo ACS, and others.

Shotcrete Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Wet Mix, Dry Mix), By System (Manual, Robotic Spraying), By Application (Underground Construction, Inground Swimming Pool, Water Retaining Structure, Protective Coating, Repair Works), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Shotcrete Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.0 % during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

Shotcrete is also identified as gunite concrete applied by spraying and exhibits in wet and dry mix concrete that is pneumatically propelled at high velocity through a hose and nozzle that does not require conventional forming. Generally, shotcrete is a mixture of aggregate and Portland cement, conveyed by compressed air to the nozzle of a spray gun, where water is added. It has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries, including building & construction, underground construction, residential, commercial, and others. In addition, shotcrete material makes the building structure less porous, which increases the bond strength and helps lower the construction time and costs. The shotcrete system reduces installed costs and optimizes mix designs in installation and mining projects.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Shotcrete is preferred over conventional concrete because of its low volatile organic content. Shotcrete is used extensively in construction as it is resistant to corrosion, scratch, chemical spill, and others. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Furthermore, advancement in shotcrete technology and the available raw material has spurred the usage of spray shotcrete. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for shotcrete in the construction sector.

Market Restraints

However, unfamiliarity with the technology and lack of awareness regarding shotcrete methods and techniques will affect the overall market growth. For instance, in the North American region, there are still several states in the U.S. and Provinces in Canada where the technology is almost unknown. Part of this is a lack of familiarity with structural engineers.

Opportunities

Proliferating growth of the residential and commercial sector has witnessed significant growth in the shotcrete market. The growing population has arisen the need for building and construction activity which is significantly increased the overall demand for sprayed shotcrete due to its ease of operation. These factors are increasing the demand for the shotcrete market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the shotcrete market growth is boosted owing to the increase in underground, inground construction activities and mining activities across the globe, thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Challenges

The high installation and machine costs will be challenging in the shotcrete market. In response to this, the lack of skilled labor and technical knowledge regarding the installation of the shotcrete technique will restrain the overall market.

Segmental Highlights

Based on technique, the segment includes wet mix and dry mix. The wet mix segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. In the wet mix, shotcrete ingredients, including water, are mixed before the delivery hose, and compressed air is introduced to the material flow at the nozzle. Furthermore, the water holding capacity in the wet mix is more than in the dry mix, and the wet-mix method provides more control over the shotcrete mix, reducing rebound compared to the dry-mix method. These factors are escalating the demand for the wet mix shotcrete segment during the forecast period.

The segment includes underground construction, inground swimming pool, water retaining structure, protective coating, and repair works based on application. The increase in underground construction activities, rise in economic development, urbanization, a surge in underground transport, government initiation and investment in the construction activity, rise in shotcrete technological efficiency, and increase in mining and tunneling activities drive the overall market growth.

Based on the system, the global shotcrete market is studied as manual and robotic spraying. The global robotic spraying system segment is expected to dominate from 2022 to 2030. Robotic spraying dominates the shotcrete market and is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period.

Robotic spraying offers various advantages over a manual system. The demand for robotic shotcrete technique is driving the market growth owing to the use of mechanized equipment with robotic arm offers various advantages, including a high-quality mixture with linear support. This is because in a robotic or mechanized wet mix, spraying the water to cement ratio is automatically controlled by a robotic arm that provides high strength. In response to this, robotic spraying requires less workforce, due to which it can work with two workers compared to the manual spraying system. These factors are escalating the overall growth of robotic spraying systems in the shotcrete market.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is the dominant region in the shotcrete market. Countries such as Germany, France, Russia, the U.K., and others have contributed significantly to the growth of the shotcrete market in the region.

Key factors for the growth in Europe are growing building and construction activities, repair works, tunnel projects, mining & extraction. For instance, according to an article published by Putzmeister in 2022, Cross rail is a new railway link that will dramatically cut traveling times within London and is currently Europe’s largest infrastructure project with a total price tag of £14.8 billion. These factors enhance the shotcrete techniques and system during the forecast period.

Moreover, China’s bridge, tunnel, and construction activity are expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the rapid increase in population, industrialization, urbanization, and government support for the construction sector has spurred the overall market growth. For instance, according to an article published by IBIS World in the year March 2022, the bridge, tunnel, and subway construction industry in China has been growing rapidly over the past five years, where industry revenue is expected to rise at an annualized 9.7% over the five years through 2022.

In addition, Industry firms are set to generate $1.6 trillion in 2022. The industry is generally profitable as the government controls many construction enterprises, particularly large-scale firms, and assists firms with preferable policies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.0% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players BASF SE, Sika AG, HeidelbergCement AG, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., KPM Industries Ltd, Euclid Chemical Company, LKAB Berg & Betong AB, Quikrete Companies Inc., U.S. Concrete, Inc., LafargeHolcim, Normet Group, GCP Applied Technologies, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Mapei S.P.A., Grupo ACS, and Others Key Segment By Technique, System, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Market Players in the Shotcrete Market

BASF SE

Sika AG

HeidelbergCement AG

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

KPM Industries Ltd

Euclid Chemical Company

LKAB Berg & Betong AB

Quikrete Companies Inc.

S. Concrete, Inc.

LafargeHolcim

Normet Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Mapei S.P.A.

Grupo ACS

Segments Covered In the Report

By Technique

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

By System

Manual

Robotic Spraying

By Application

Underground Construction

Inground Swimming Pool

Water Retaining Structure

Protective Coating

Repair Works

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

