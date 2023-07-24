Read more about GBI Arrests Camden County Corrections Officer – Charged with Aggravated Assault

Camden County, GA (July 24, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Camden County Sergeant Corrections Officer Joshua Beauchamp, age 37, with one count of Aggravated Assault, False Statements and Violation of Oath of Public Office. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an alleged use of force incident that involved Beauchamp and an inmate at the Camden County Jail.

On July 3, 2023, while escorting the handcuffed inmate to an isolation cell and during a verbal exchange, Beauchamp shoved the inmate into a door. The door opened, causing the inmate to hit his head leaving him unconscious. The inmate was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was treated and released. Beauchamp was booked at the Camden County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.