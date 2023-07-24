Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,858 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Camden County Corrections Officer – Charged with Aggravated Assault

Camden County, GA (July 24, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Camden County Sergeant Corrections Officer Joshua Beauchamp, age 37, with one count of Aggravated Assault, False Statements and Violation of Oath of Public Office.  On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an alleged use of force incident that involved Beauchamp and an inmate at the Camden County Jail.

On July 3, 2023, while escorting the handcuffed inmate to an isolation cell and during a verbal exchange, Beauchamp shoved the inmate into a door.  The door opened, causing the inmate to hit his head leaving him unconscious.    The inmate was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was treated and released.  Beauchamp was booked at the Camden County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Camden County Corrections Officer – Charged with Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more