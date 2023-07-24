Warning Period Starts Today for Clear Lanes Automated Bus Lane and Zone Enforcement Program

Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and Metro announced the start of a minimum 45-day warning period for their Clear Lanes program. Clear Lanes aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety and accessibility by using cameras mounted on Metrobuses to identify vehicles illegally operating, parking, standing, or stopping in dedicated bus lanes and bus zones. Photos of violating vehicles are sent to DDOT, which will verify a qualifying offense.

“Parking in a bus stop zone for even a minute can prevent the bus from being able to fully pull up to the curb, impacting the ability for bus riders using wheelchairs or mobility devices to board the bus,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Keeping our bus lanes and bus zones clear and safe for buses will improve the accessibility and efficiency of our transit network.”

During the warning period, drivers illegally operating, parking, standing, or stopping in bus lanes and bus zones may receive a warning letter in the mail to the vehicle’s registered address. These warning letters are not accompanied by fines. Metro and DDOT anticipate that Clear Lanes ticketing and fines—ranging from $100 to $200--will begin on September 18, 2023.

“Keeping our bus lanes and bus stop zones clear of traffic is a significant step to creating a better bus experience for our customers,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “By partnering with the District, we are helping to keep customers moving safely and reliably, while positioning Metrobus as one of the most sustainable and most cost-efficient ways to travel in DC.”

DDOT offers the following guidance about bus lanes and bus zones to ensure they operate smoothly, and drivers avoid receiving a warning letter and ultimately tickets:

Bus Lanes

Bus lanes are lanes of roadway designated for the use of public transit buses, typically marked by red paint and signage. Many bus lanes are active only at certain times of the day, as indicated by signage.

Unauthorized vehicles should not:

Enter bus lanes except to enter a legal parking space or turn within 40 feet of an intersection or driveway, as typically marked by signage or dashed red road markings; and Stop, stand, or park in a bus lane.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

Public transit buses, tour buses, school buses, and streetcars;

Bikes, e-bikes, and scooters;

Maintenance vehicles (DC or WMATA vehicles that are actively making repairs);

Emergency vehicles (while responding to an emergency); and

Accessible transportation service vehicles (wheelchair-accessible vehicles registered with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission that are actively transporting someone with a disability).

A driver found to be in violation of bus lane restrictions is subject to a $200 fine.

Bus Zones

Bus zones are areas along the curb within 80 feet of the approach side and 20 feet of the departure side of a bus stop flag, unless otherwise signed. Unauthorized vehicles should not stop, stand, or park in a bus zone except to avoid conflict with other traffic.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

public transit buses and school buses; and

maintenance vehicles (DC or WMATA vehicles that are actively making repairs).

A driver found to be in violation of bus zone restrictions is subject to a $100 fine.

For more information about bus lane and bus zone enforcement, and to view an interactive map of all dedicated bus lanes, visit ddot.dc.gov/clearlanesprogram. To learn more about DDOT’s work to improve bus travel times and reliability in all eight wards through Mayor Bowser’s Bus Priority Program, visit buspriority.ddot.dc.gov/pages/buslanes.