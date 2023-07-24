Submit Release
‘Significant intrusion on property rights’: Court rules S.F. towing policy illegal

Since 2018, San Francisco has towed and seized thousands of cars that were parked legally but were owned by people who had not paid at least five parking tickets. Advocates for the poor and homeless say the policy is both heartless and unauthorized by law and on Friday, a state appeals court agreed that it is illegal.

