Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,835 in the last 365 days.

SECU Joins North Carolina Governor’s Office for School Supply Drive to Benefit Teachers and Students

275 SECU branches statewide serving as collection sites for supplies

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) announced today its support for the 2023 Governor’s School Supply Drive to help teachers and students get the items they need for the upcoming school year. In its fifth year to provide collection sites for the event, SECU is accepting donations across its statewide network of 275 branches now through August 18.

Wish list items include paper of all types, pencils and pens, crayons and markers, dry erase markers, USB flash drives, spiral notebooks, sanitizing wipes, and tissues. Through a collaborative effort of local Communities In Schools affiliates, TeachNC, and the Governor’s Office, the collected supplies will be distributed to public schools in the county received.

“We are so pleased to show our support for North Carolina educators and families by serving as statewide branch collection sites for the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Our presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a perfect fit for the Credit Union. The Drive is a tangible and impactful way we can give back to the community and ensure teachers have what they need to help prepare students for a successful year ahead.”

About SECU
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications
Office: 919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

SECU Joins North Carolina Governor’s Office for School Supply Drive to Benefit Teachers and Students

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more