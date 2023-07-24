NVIDIA Names Melissa Lora to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Melissa Lora, who spent three decades as an executive at Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., before retiring in 2018 as president of Taco Bell International.



She has also been appointed to the board’s Audit Committee.

“Melissa is a great addition to our board of directors,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “She brings senior management and operating experience, as well as extensive finance expertise, gained in a large corporate setting. We will benefit immensely from her guidance.”

Lora, 61, holds a B.S. in finance from California State University, Long Beach, and an M.B.A. in corporate finance from University of Southern California. She also serves on the boards of directors of KB Home, where she is lead independent director, and Conagra Brands, Inc., where she is chairperson of the Audit & Finance Committee.

Lora’s appointment expands NVIDIA’s board to 14 members.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86ab1268-0b4a-4933-ad38-40128e5a20c3