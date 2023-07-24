City of Boston issues reminders ahead of Special Municipal Election

The City of Boston’s Election Department is reminding voters in City Council District 8 that the upcoming Special Municipal Election to fill the vacancy following the resignation of former Councilor Kenzie Bok will take place Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The City of Boston’s Election Department is reminding voters in City Council District 8 that the upcoming Special Municipal Election to fill the vacancy following the resignation of former Councilor Kenzie Bok will take place Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Polling locations open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. A full list of polling locations in District 8 can be found here.

Vote-by-mail

Ballots may be returned using one of five drop box locations in District 8, in-person at the Boston Election Department located at City Hall Room 241, or via U.S. Mail. All drop boxes will remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are asked to return all ballots whether using a drop box or the US Mail in the white postage paid return envelope included with their vote by mail ballot. Ballots must reach the Boston Election Department or a ballot drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th to be counted.

Ballots cannot be delivered to a polling location on Election Day.

Voters can track the status of requests for vote-by-mail ballots here. If there is no movement indicated in the “Track My Ballot” system, voters should plan to vote in-person on Election Day.

Voting on Election Day

As a reminder, voters should check their registration status via the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website. Boston’s ballots are available in English and Spanish across all precincts within City Council District 8. Chinese and Vietnamese ballots are available upon request only at required precincts. All voting locations are ADA accessible and are equipped with AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal for voters with visual or hearing impairment.

Special Election Polling Location Changes

There are several polling location changes for the Special Municipal Election. Voters are advised to confirm their polling location for the special election here.

Voters affected by the polling location changes below have been notified by First-Class Mail:

WARD/PRECINCT PREVIOUS LOCATION NEW LOCATION Ward 3, Precinct 10 City Hall, City Hall Plaza City Hall Pavilion, City Hall Plaza Voter Entrance - Congress Street Across from Haymarket MBTA station Ward 4, Precinct 6 Fenway Center 77 Saint Stephen Street St. Cecilia Parish 18 Belvidere Street Entrance Ground Level Glass Doors Ward 4, Precinct 7 Fenway Center 77 Saint Stephen Street Morville House 100 Norway Street Vote in Community Room Voter Entrance Edgerly Road Ward 4, Precinct 9 Wentworth Institute Annex Central Building 550 Parker Street Simmons University - Lefavour Building 2 Avenue Louis Pasteur Vote in Hallway Ward 5, Precincts 5 & 11 Hill House Community Center 127 Mount Vernon Street Fisher College 116 Beacon Street Vote in Auditorium #1 Handicap Entrance Rear of Building Ward 5, Precinct 10 Boston University-Kilachand Hall 91 Bay State Road Boston University - Myles Standish Hall 30 Bay State Road Vote in Multi-Purpose Room 120 Ward 5, Precinct 15 St. Cecilia Parish 18 Belvidere Street Morville House 100 Norway Street Vote in Community Room Voter Entrance Edgerly Road

Unofficial Results

After polls close at 8:00 p.m., the Election Department will receive and upload unofficial results of ballots counted at polling places as they are returned from each precinct.

Media Guidelines

Where to Stand

Members of the press must remain behind the guardrail. While many polling places are not equipped with a physical guardrail, the area within the “guardrail” encompasses the check-in table, the voting booths, and the ballot box. Only poll workers and voters should be within this area.

Interacting with Voters and Poll Workers

Members of the press, like all other observers in the polling place, may not interact with voters while they are in the polling place. Further, observers who have questions about where they should stand and what they are allowed to do while observing should ask to speak to the warden. The warden may provide members of the press with information regarding their rights as observers.

Photography

Photography of the voting process in the polling place is permitted, though marked ballots may not be photographed. Photographers are allowed inside the polling place to photograph the area from outside the guardrail. The warden may instruct the photographer not to take photos of any marked ballots.

Video & Audio Recording

As with photography of the polling place, video recording of the polling place is allowed. Audio recording of the polling place is not permitted under state law. Anyone recording in the polling place must have the ability to record without capturing audio and should be instructed to do so by the warden. Those who are using electronic equipment may not use the electricity in the polling place to power their equipment.

Exit Polling

Exit polling and interviews of voters are permitted outside the polling place, even within 150 feet of the entrance to the polling place, but only those voters who are leaving the polling place should be stopped. Voter access to the polling place should not be impeded in any way.