Free Paint Recycling Event in Denver this Saturday July 29th
This totally free paint recycling event will be held July 29th from 9am - 2pm. Free for all Colorado residents.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver to Host Free Paint Recycling Event in Partnership with GreenSheen Paint
Denver, the vibrant and environmentally conscious city, is gearing up to host an exciting and much-awaited event that will make a significant impact on the community's sustainability efforts. The City and County of Denver, in partnership with GreenSheen Paint, a leading local paint recycling company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming FREE paint recycling event, scheduled for this Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event location is set at 1271 W. Bayaud Ave, offering convenience and accessibility to all participants.
This eco-friendly initiative aims to encourage residents from all corners of the city and beyond to join in and contribute to the responsible disposal of leftover paint, which often becomes a challenge for many households and businesses. With the slogan "Let's Paint a Greener Future," the event promises to be an enriching experience for anyone willing to be part of this transformative journey towards a cleaner and greener Denver.
Individuals from across the region, irrespective of their place of residence, are warmly invited to participate in this event and avail the opportunity to drop-off their unused paint for recycling. The process will be seamless and convenient for all attendees. Participants can simply stay in their vehicles, and the dedicated event staff will take care of the rest. This drive-through style event aims to ensure a smooth and efficient process for everyone while maintaining necessary safety protocols.
Accepted items at the paint recycling event will include a wide range of products such as Latex paint (acrylic), oil paint, stains and shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, urethanes, and textured coatings, all in 5-gallon or smaller containers. This comprehensive list ensures that participants can responsibly dispose of various paint products without any inconvenience.
It is essential to note the items that will not be accepted at the event. Aerosol (spray) paint, paint thinner, solvents and cleaning agents, drywall mud, roof tar, hazardous waste, and similar materials are among the items that Denver will not accept. The city encourages participants to adhere to the guidelines strictly to ensure a safe and efficient recycling process.
To learn more about the event, its guidelines, and to register, participants can visit the official website of the City and County of Denver at Denvergov.org/Paintrecycling. The website serves as a comprehensive resource, providing detailed information about the event schedule, recycling procedures, and additional tips for responsible paint disposal.
This paint recycling event signifies the City and County of Denver's ongoing commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. The collaboration with GreenSheen Paint further exemplifies the dedication of local businesses towards making a positive impact on the environment. By working together, Denver aims to set an example for other cities to follow, highlighting the importance of community-driven efforts in preserving the planet for future generations.
So mark your calendars and join Denver and GreenSheen Paint this Saturday for an inspiring and impactful event. Together, let's paint a greener future for our beloved city!
