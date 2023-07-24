Submit Release
Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $44.2 million, or $5.96 per diluted common share, compared to $42.2 million, or $5.34 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We closed our fiscal year with yet another strong quarter. The historic loan growth in our second fiscal quarter continued to prove beneficial, as National Lending Division interest income increased by $29.8 million to $53.3 million over the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Our National Lending Division finished the fiscal year with record purchases with $1.14 billion, including $48.8 million for the quarter. This resulted in net growth in our purchased portfolio of $1.00 billion, or 209.9%, compared with June 30, 2022. In addition to the growth in loan balances, our National Lending Division’s combined yield increased to 8.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Asset quality remains strong, with non-performing assets of 0.55% of total assets, as compared to 0.82% of total assets at June 30, 2022.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of the increase in the average balances of our loan portfolio, we are reporting earnings of $1.61 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.7%, and a return on average assets of 1.7% for the quarter.”

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 81.3%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

  1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2023:

  Loan Portfolio Changes
  June 30, 2023
Balance		   March 31, 2023
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,480,119   $ 1,460,598   $ 19,521       1.34 %
National Lending Originated   987,832     994,707     (6,875 )     (0.69 %)
SBA National   24,873     25,537     (664 )     (2.60 %)
Community Banking   27,536     28,953     (1,417 )     (4.89 %)
Total $ 2,520,360   $ 2,509,795   $ 10,565       0.42 %


   
  June 30, 2023
Balance		   June 30, 2022
Balance		   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 1,480,119   $ 477,682   $ 1,002,437       209.85 %
National Lending Originated   987,832     759,229     228,603       30.11 %
SBA National   24,873     33,046     (8,173 )     (24.73 %)
Community Banking   27,536     34,909     (7,373 )     (21.12 %)
Total $ 2,520,360   $ 1,304,866   $ 1,215,494       93.15 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $133.0 million, which consisted of $48.8 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 89.9% of unpaid principal balance, and $84.2 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 54,253     $ 84,171     $ 138,424     $ 37,032     $ 172,851     $ 209,883  
Net investment basis   48,783       84,171       132,954       36,502       172,851       209,353  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.12 %     9.58 %     8.71 %     9.25 %     7.03 %     7.91 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   8.12 %     N/A     8.12 %     9.25 %     N/A     9.25 %
                                   
  Year Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 1,314,783     $ 556,991     $ 1,871,774     $ 199,523     $ 587,840     $ 787,363  
Net investment basis   1,143,786       556,991       1,700,777       187,914       587,840       775,754  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   7.93 %     8.84 %     8.36 %     8.91 %     6.73 %     7.65 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)   7.93 %     N/A     7.93 %     8.92 %     N/A     8.92 %
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 1,667,947     $ 987,832     $ 2,655,779     $ 512,006     $ 759,229     $ 1,271,235  
Net investment basis   1,480,119       987,832       2,467,951       477,682       759,229       1,236,911  
                                   

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

  1. Deposits increased by $649.5 million, or 50.4%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $791.9 million, or 622.0%, and money market deposits of $31.8 million, or 12.9%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $185.3 million, or 56.3%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $600.4 million compared to June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Liquidity Facility balance during the year ended June 30, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by The Loan Source, Inc. that remain outstanding decreased significantly during this period.

  2. Shareholders’ equity increased by $48.3 million, or 19.5%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $44.2 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders’ equity, and stock-based compensation of $3.4 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.8 million to $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $10.6 million to $34.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $23.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $2.6 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $17.0 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and
  • An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $5.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 28,071   $ 427   6.10 %   $ 35,028   $ 451   5.16 %
SBA National   25,706     705   11.00 %     33,788     522   6.20 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   994,616     23,762   9.58 %     720,101     12,622   7.03 %
Purchased   1,461,164     29,584   8.12 %     474,393     10,937   9.25 %
Total National Lending   2,455,780     53,346   8.71 %     1,194,494     23,559   7.91 %
Total $ 2,509,557   $ 54,478   8.71 %   $ 1,263,310   $ 24,532   7.79 %
                               
  Year Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 30,271   $ 1,915   6.33 %   $ 41,009   $ 2,143   5.23 %
SBA National   28,138     2,896   10.29 %     35,678     2,356   6.60 %
SBA PPP   -     -   0.00 %     633     17   2.69 %
National Lending:                              
Originated   922,438     81,534   8.84 %     627,786     42,256   6.73 %
Purchased   1,040,940     82,549   7.93 %     458,036     40,820   8.91 %
Total National Lending   1,963,378     164,083   8.36 %     1,085,822     83,076   7.65 %
Total $ 2,021,787   $ 168,894   8.35 %   $ 1,163,142   $ 87,592   7.53 %
                               

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, transactional income increased by $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.4 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 8.1%, a decrease from 9.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 24,821   6.81 %   $ 7,432   6.29 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     -   0.00 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   4,763   1.31 %     3,505   2.96 %
Total transactional income   4,763   1.31 %     3,505   2.96 %
Total $ 29,584   8.12 %   $ 10,937   9.25 %
   
  Year Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 69,788   6.70 %   $ 28,811   6.29 %
Transactional income:                  
Gain on real estate owned   -   0.00 %     31   0.01 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   12,761   1.23 %     12,009   2.62 %
Total transactional income   12,761   1.23 %     12,040   2.63 %
Total $ 82,549   7.93 %   $ 40,851   8.92 %
                       

(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

      2.   Noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $3.5 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and related net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022
             
    (In thousands)
Correspondent Fee $ 8     $ 1,067
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest   132       1,451
Earned Net Servicing Interest   67       1,168
Total $ 207     $ 3,686
             

The Bank has $177 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at June 30, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $278 thousand, due to the sale of $5.4 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

      3.   Noninterest expense increased by $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular compensation, stock compensation expense, and incentive compensation expense;
  • An increase in deposit insurance expense of $443 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank’s assessment rate; and
  • An increase in other noninterest expense of $408 thousand, primarily due to a one-time $338 thousand decrease in non-income tax expense that was reclassified out of other noninterest expense and into income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $45 thousand increase in travel and meals and entertainment expense; and
  • An increase in loan expense of $382 thousand, due to increases in general loan expense and collection expense.

      4.   Income tax expense increased by $877 thousand to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate from June 30, 2022 is primarily due to a one-time income tax accrual adjustment of $290 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $15.7 million, or 0.55% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, past due loans totaled $13.1 million, or 0.52% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.4%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 12.3% at June 30, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased due to an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 25th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F


NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 2,515     $ 2,095    
Short-term investments   195,394       169,984    
Total cash and cash equivalents   197,909       172,079    
             
             
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   53,403       54,911    
Equity securities, at fair value   6,771       6,798    
Total investment securities   60,174       61,709    
             
Loans:            
Commercial real estate   1,940,563       882,187    
Commercial and industrial   499,815       352,729    
Residential real estate   79,497       69,209    
Consumer   485       741    
Total loans   2,520,360       1,304,866    
Less: Allowance for loan losses   7,304       5,028    
Loans, net   2,513,056       1,299,838    
             
             
Premises and equipment, net   27,737       9,606    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   24,644       1,610    
Loan servicing rights, net   1,530       1,285    
Bank-owned life insurance   18,364       17,922    
Other assets   26,524       18,710    
Total assets $ 2,869,938     $ 1,582,759    
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Demand $ 143,738     $ 329,007    
Savings and interest checking   596,347       585,274    
Money market   277,939       246,095    
Time   919,183       127,317    
Total deposits   1,937,207       1,287,693    
             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   562,615       15,000    
Lease liability   21,918       4,451    
Other liabilities   51,535       27,294    
Total liabilities   2,573,275       1,334,438    
Commitments and contingencies   -       -    
             
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022   -       -    
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively   7,669       7,442    
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022 -       -    
Additional paid-in capital   42,840       38,749    
Retained earnings   246,872       202,980    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (718 )     (850 )  
Total shareholders' equity   296,663       248,321    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,869,938     $ 1,582,759    


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Year Ended June 30,  
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 54,478     $ 24,532     $ 168,894     $ 87,592    
Interest on available-for-sale securities   374       81       1,122       316    
Other interest and dividend income   2,900       262       7,155       628    
Total interest and dividend income   57,752       24,875       177,171       88,536    
                         
                                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits   18,139       1,121       48,076       4,529    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   5,430       115       10,225       493    
Obligation under capital lease agreements   28       20       74       90    
Total interest expense   23,597       1,256       58,375       5,112    
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses   34,155       23,619       118,796       83,424    
Provision (credit) for loan losses   453       (879 )     2,303       (2,462 )  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   33,702       24,498       116,493       85,886    
                                 
Noninterest income:                
Fees for other services to customers   448       410       1,589       1,646    
Gain on sales of SBA loans 278       -       576       -    
Gain on sales of PPP loans -       -       -       86    
Net unrealized loss on equity securities   (81 )     (180 )     (208 )     (511 )  
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net   -       100       (73 )     155    
Correspondent fee income 207       3,686       2,534       22,528    
Gain on termination of interest rate swap   -       -       96       -    
Bank-owned life insurance income   114       107       443       424    
Other noninterest income   146       21       301       117    
Total noninterest income   1,112       4,144       5,258       24,445    
                                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   10,570       8,912       35,721       31,138    
Occupancy and equipment expense   1,100       891       4,214       3,558    
Professional fees 624       437       2,554       1,891    
Data processing fees 1,305       1,203       4,995       4,544    
Marketing expense 339       223       922       733    
Loan acquisition and collection expense   673       291       2,514       3,202    
FDIC insurance premiums 540       97       1,224       395    
Other noninterest expense   1,210       802       4,392       3,322    
Total noninterest expense   16,361       12,856       56,536       48,783    
Income before income tax expense   18,453       15,786       65,215       61,548    
Income tax expense   6,367       5,490       21,028       19,385    
Net income $ 12,086     $ 10,296     $ 44,187     $ 42,163    
                         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   7,459,074       7,506,465       7,345,253       7,806,626    
Diluted   7,523,508       7,617,933       7,413,932       7,902,610    
                                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $ 1.62     $ 1.37     $ 6.02     $ 5.40    
Diluted   1.61       1.35       5.96       5.34    
                                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04

 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 60,584   $ 374   2.48 %   $ 62,347   $ 81   0.52 %
Loans (1) (2)   2,509,557     54,478   8.71 %     1,263,310     24,532   7.79 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   20,483     260   5.09 %     1,513     7   1.86 %
Short-term investments (3)   201,493     2,640   5.26 %     168,059     255   0.61 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,792,117     57,752   8.30 %     1,495,229     24,875   6.67 %
Cash and due from banks   2,508               2,667          
Other non-interest earning assets   64,580               45,742          
Total assets $ 2,859,205             $ 1,543,638          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 567,746   $ 5,594   3.95 %   $ 410,628   $ 391   0.38 %
Money market accounts   252,560     1,785   2.83 %     263,540     215   0.33 %
Savings accounts   83,782     330   1.58 %     141,526     204   0.58 %
Time deposits   973,216     10,430   4.30 %     119,235     311   1.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,877,304     18,139   3.88 %     934,929     1,121   0.48 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   472,440     5,430   4.61 %     15,000     115   3.08 %
Capital lease obligations   21,972     28   0.51 %     4,615     20   1.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,371,716     23,597   3.99 %     954,544     1,256   0.53 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   173,668               326,690          
Other liabilities   23,095               12,881          
Total liabilities   2,568,479               1,294,115          
Shareholders' equity   290,726               249,523          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,859,205             $ 1,543,638          
                               
Net interest income       $ 34,155             $ 23,619    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.31 %               6.14 %
Net interest margin (4)             4.91 %               6.34 %
Cost of funds (5)
             3.72
 %
               0.39
 %
 
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Year Ended June 30,
  2023   2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Investment securities $ 60,760   $ 1,122   1.85 %   $ 64,560   $ 316   0.49 %
Loans (1) (2)   2,021,787     168,894   8.35 %     1,163,142     87,592   7.53 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   10,600     397   3.75 %     1,306     26   1.99 %
Short-term investments (3)   171,949     6,758   3.93 %     290,167     602   0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,265,096     177,171   7.82 %     1,519,175     88,536   5.83 %
Cash and due from banks   2,525               2,681          
Other non-interest earning assets   78,986               49,503          
Total assets $ 2,346,607             $ 1,571,359          
                               
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts $ 539,022   $ 15,584   2.89 %   $ 330,228   $ 960   0.29 %
Money market accounts   250,152     4,368   1.75 %     265,116     806   0.30 %
Savings accounts   113,678     1,178   1.04 %     110,145     565   0.51 %
Time deposits   703,591     26,946   3.83 %     185,347     2,198   1.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,606,443     48,076   2.99 %     890,836     4,529   0.51 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   234,623     10,225   4.36 %     15,000     493   3.29 %
Capital lease obligations   15,859     74   0.47 %     5,228     90   1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,856,925     58,375   3.14 %     911,064     5,112   0.56 %
                               
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   208,287               403,760          
Other liabilities   13,337               14,167          
Total liabilities   2,078,549               1,328,991          
Shareholders' equity   268,058               242,368          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,346,607             $ 1,571,359          
                               
Net interest income       $ 118,796             $ 83,424    
                               
Interest rate spread             4.68 %               5.27 %
Net interest margin (4)             5.24 %               5.49 %
                               
Cost of funds (5)             2.83 %               0.39 %
                               
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
Net interest income $ 34,155     $ 32,239     $ 28,752     $ 23,649     $ 23,619  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   453       676       325       850       (879 )
Noninterest income   1,112       1,188       1,301       1,659       4,144  
Noninterest expense   16,361       13,836       13,704       12,634       12,856  
Net income   12,086       12,517       11,298       8,287       10,296  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   7,459,074       7,352,447       7,256,281       7,312,291       7,506,465  
Diluted   7,523,508       7,413,812       7,323,402       7,394,089       7,617,933  
                                   
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic $ 1.62     $ 1.70     $ 1.56     $ 1.13     $ 1.37  
Diluted   1.61       1.69       1.54       1.12       1.35  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   1.70 %     1.80 %     2.13 %     2.03 %     2.68 %
Return on average equity   16.67 %     18.53 %     17.48 %     13.07 %     16.55 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.31 %     4.19 %     5.42 %     5.61 %     6.14 %
Net interest margin (2)   4.91 %     4.75 %     5.82 %     5.96 %     6.34 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   46.39 %     41.39 %     45.60 %     49.92 %     46.31 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.30 %     1.99 %     2.58 %     3.09 %     3.34 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   117.73 %     118.20 %     119.28 %     142.88 %     156.64 %
                   
  As of:
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
Nonperforming loans:                
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 280     $ 379     $ 448     $ 520     $ 550  
Commercial real estate   3,548       3,355       3,297       3,528       5,031  
Commercial and industrial   520       561       631       452       202  
Consumer   -       -       8       8       11  
Total originated portfolio   4,348       4,295       4,384       4,508       5,794  
Total purchased portfolio   11,335       10,227       8,515       9,089       7,152  
Total nonperforming loans   15,683       14,522       12,899       13,597       12,946  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   -       -       -       90       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 15,683     $ 14,522     $ 12,899     $ 13,687     $ 12,946  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.70 %     0.74 %     0.97 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.62 %     0.58 %     0.51 %     0.93 %     0.99 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.55 %     0.51 %     0.46 %     0.79 %     0.82 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.29 %     0.28 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   46.57 %     48.84 %     49.70 %     43.38 %     38.34 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 240     $ (5 )   $ (190 )   $ (20 )   $ (92 )
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   595.38 %     614.90 %     661.48 %     328.35 %     294.20 %
Net loans to deposits (5)   129.73 %     117.56 %     113.74 %     109.78 %     100.94 %
Purchased loans to total loans (6)   58.73 %     58.20 %     59.23 %     32.62 %     36.61 %
Equity to total assets   10.34 %     9.90 %     9.38 %     14.47 %     15.69 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.03 %     11.59 %     10.84 %     17.36 %     19.08 %
Total capital ratio   12.33 %     11.89 %     11.11 %     17.77 %     19.47 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.37 %     10.06 %     12.53 %     15.59 %     16.13 %
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $ 296,663     $ 283,869     $ 263,427     $ 252,163     $ 248,321  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   296,663       283,869       263,427       252,163       248,321  
Less: Intangible assets (7)   -       -       -       (1,141 )     (1,285 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 296,663     $ 283,869     $ 263,427     $ 251,022     $ 247,036  
                   
Common shares outstanding   7,668,650       7,668,650       7,511,044       7,477,158       7,442,103  
Book value per common share $ 38.69     $ 37.02     $ 35.07     $ 33.72     $ 33.37  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)   38.69       37.02       35.07       33.57       33.19  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%).
(6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%).
(7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders’ equity.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

 

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com


