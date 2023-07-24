Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,916 in the last 365 days.

Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2023

NEWARK, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on September 8, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023.

“Amidst a rapidly evolving economy, Park has demonstrated exceptional financial strength, supported by robust capital and liquidity,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David L. Trautman. “Our strong capital position allows us to weather uncertainties and offers long-term stability for our stakeholders.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $31.6 million, an 8.0 percent decrease from $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income per diluted common share was $1.94, compared to $2.10 for the second quarter of 2022. Park’s net income for the first half of 2023 was $65.3 million, a 10.8 percent decrease from $73.2 million for the first half of 2022. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2023 was $4.01, compared to $4.48 for the first half of 2022.

Park’s total loans increased 1.6 percent (6.5 percent annualized) during the second quarter of 2023.

“Our loan growth is a testament to our disciplined approach and consistently conservative and predictable credit culture. It enables Park bankers to uphold our promise to deliver outstanding financial solutions to our customers regardless of the economic environment,” Trautman said.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 1.6 percent increase compared to $34.9 million for the same period of 2022. The Park National Bank reported net income of $71.8 million for the first half of 2023, a 6.1 percent decrease compared to $76.4 million for the same period of 2022.

“We recognize our success is closely tied to the success of our customers and communities,” said Matthew R. Miller, Park President. “Our bankers are devoted to providing personal solutions, advice and experiences for customers and prospects, serving as a trusted financial partner, helping them navigate their financial journey.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2023). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;
  • current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, that may reflect deterioration in business and economic conditions, including the effects of higher unemployment rates or labor shortages, the impact of persistent inflation, ongoing interest rate increases, changes in the economy or global supply chain, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions and export controls), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;
  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;
  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, ongoing increasing market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce net interest margins;
  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;
  • the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;
  • changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behaviors, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;
  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;
  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;
  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;
  • Park's ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;
  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;
  • the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;
  • Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Park's primary core banking system provider, which can impact Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;
  • Park's ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;
  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of the adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;
  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);
  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;
  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims, the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries, and liabilities and business restrictions resulting from litigation and regulatory investigations;
  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;
  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;
  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;
  • the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;
  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;
  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;
  • uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;
  • the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the recent closures of Silicon Valley Bank in California, Signature Bank in New York and First Republic Bank in California, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Park's business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including potential increased regulatory requirements and increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions;
  • Park's continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels in light of the recent bank failures;
  • Unexpected outflows of deposits which may require Park to sell investment securities at a loss;
  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in "Item 1.A. Risk Factors" of Part II of Park's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

   
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights  
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022  
               
    2023     2023     2022     Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR   1Q '23 2Q '22  
INCOME STATEMENT:              
Net interest income $ 91,572   $ 92,198   $ 83,939     (0.7 )% 9.1 %  
Provision for credit losses   2,492     183     2,991     N.M.   (16.7 )%  
Other income   25,015     24,387     31,193     2.6 % (19.8 )%  
Other expense   75,885     76,503     70,048     (0.8 )% 8.3 %  
Income before income taxes $ 38,210   $ 39,899   $ 42,093     (4.2 )% (9.2 )%  
Income taxes   6,626     6,166     7,769     7.5 % (14.7 )%  
Net income $ 31,584   $ 33,733   $ 34,324     (6.4 )% (8.0 )%  
                               
MARKET DATA:                              
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 1.95   $ 2.08   $ 2.11     (6.3 )% (7.6 )%  
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   1.94     2.07     2.10     (6.3 )% (7.6 )%  
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   1.05     1.05     1.04     % 1.0 %  
Book value per common share at period end   67.40     66.91     64.62     0.7 % 4.3 %  
Market price per common share at period end   102.32     118.57     121.25     (13.7 )% (15.6 )%  
Market capitalization at period end   1,652,818     1,917,759     1,970,228     (13.8 )% (16.1 )%  
                               
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,165,119     16,242,353     16,249,307     (0.5 )% (0.5 )%  
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,240,600     16,324,823     16,361,246     (0.5 )% (0.7 )%  
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,153,425     16,174,067     16,249,306     (0.1 )% (0.6 )%  
                               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)                              
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %   (5.9 )% (9.9 )%  
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   11.61 %   12.54 %   12.86 %   (7.4 )% (9.7 )%  
Yield on loans   5.43 %   5.24 %   4.57 %   3.6 % 18.8 %  
Yield on investment securities   3.73 %   3.60 %   2.35 %   3.6 % 58.7 %  
Yield on money market instruments   5.11 %   4.70 %   0.77 %   8.7 % N.M.    
Yield on interest earning assets   5.08 %   4.89 %   4.04 %   3.9 % 25.7 %  
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.46 %   1.15 %   0.16 %   27.0 % N.M.    
Cost of borrowings   3.54 %   3.24 %   2.50 %   9.3 % 41.6 %  
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   1.58 %   1.29 %   0.33 %   22.5 % N.M.    
Net interest margin (g)   4.07 %   4.08 %   3.84 %   (0.2 )% 6.0 %  
Efficiency ratio (g)   64.58 %   65.10 %   60.38 %   (0.8 )% 7.0 %  
                               
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:                              
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 57.19   $ 56.69   $ 54.39     0.9 % 5.1 %  
Average interest earning assets   9,122,323     9,267,418     8,857,089     (1.6 )% 3.0 %  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k)   40,702     40,082     45,084     1.5 % (9.7 )%  
                               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
               
               
               
               
               
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022  
               
          Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   1Q '23 2Q '22  
BALANCE SHEET:              
Investment securities $ 1,756,953   $ 1,800,410   $ 1,920,724     (2.4 )% (8.5 )%  
Commercial loans held for sale           6,321     N.M.   N.M.    
Loans   7,208,109     7,093,857     6,958,685     1.6 % 3.6 %  
Allowance for credit losses   87,206     85,946     81,448     1.5 % 7.1 %  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   164,915     165,243     166,252     (0.2 )% (0.8 )%  
Other real estate owned (OREO)   2,267     1,468     1,354     54.4 % 67.4 %  
Total assets   9,899,551     9,856,981     9,826,670     0.4 % 0.7 %  
Total deposits   8,358,976     8,294,444     8,297,654     0.8 % 0.7 %  
Borrowings   332,818     360,843     360,234     (7.8 )% (7.6 )%  
Total shareholders' equity   1,088,757     1,082,153     1,050,013     0.6 % 3.7 %  
Tangible equity (d)   923,842     916,910     883,761     0.8 % 4.5 %  
Total nonperforming loans (l)   58,229     74,365     64,627     (21.7 )% (9.9 )%  
Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale (l)   58,229     74,365     70,246     (21.7 )% (17.1 )%  
Total nonperforming assets (l)   60,496     75,833     71,600     (20.2 )% (15.5 )%  
                               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                              
Loans as a % of period end total assets   72.81 %   71.97 %   70.81 %   1.2 % 2.8 %  
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.81 %   1.05 %   0.93 %   (22.9 )% (12.9 )%  
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.84 %   1.07 %   1.03 %   (21.5 )% (18.4 )%  
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.21 %   1.21 %   1.17 %   % 3.4 %  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,232   $ (1 ) $ 404     N.M.   205.0 %  
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)   0.07 %   %   0.02 %   N.M.   250.0 %  
                               
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:                              
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   11.00 %   10.98 %   10.69 %   0.2 % 2.9 %  
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   9.49 %   9.46 %   9.15 %   0.3 % 3.7 %  
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   11.00 %   10.85 %   11.06 %   1.4 % (0.5 )%  
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.30 %   15.37 %   15.65 %   (0.5 )% (2.2 )%  
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   85.34 %   84.04 %   84.27 %   1.5 % 1.3 %  
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.     


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022      
         
    2023       2022      
(in thousands, except share and per share data) Six months
ended June 30		 Six months
ended June 30		   Percent
change vs '22
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 183,770     $ 161,625     13.7 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   2,675       (1,614 )   N.M  
Other income   49,402       62,849     (21.4 )%
Other expense   152,388       137,421     10.9 %
Income before income taxes $ 78,109     $ 88,667     (11.9 )%
Income taxes   12,792       15,468     (17.3 )%
Net income $ 65,317     $ 73,199     (10.8 )%
           
MARKET DATA:          
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 4.03     $ 4.51     (10.6 )%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   4.01       4.48     (10.5 )%
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share   2.10       2.08     1.0 %
           
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,203,736       16,234,598     (0.2 )%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,282,693       16,346,141     (0.4 )%
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:          
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.32 %     1.51 %   (12.6 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.07 %     13.57 %   (11.1 )%
Yield on loans   5.34 %     4.44 %   20.3 %
Yield on investment securities   3.67 %     2.24 %   63.8 %
Yield on money market instruments   4.84 %     0.34 %   N.M.  
Yield on interest earning assets   4.99 %     3.88 %   28.6 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.31 %     0.12 %   N.M.  
Cost of borrowings   3.39 %     2.42 %   40.1 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   1.44 %     0.29 %   N.M.  
Net interest margin (g)   4.07 %     3.70 %   10.0 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   64.84 %     60.76 %   6.7 %
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Net loan charge-offs $ 1,231     $ 135     N.M.  
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.03 %     %   N.M.  
           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY          
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   10.92 %     11.16 %   (2.2 )%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.33 %     15.92 %   (3.7 )%
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   84.69 %     83.80 %   1.1 %
           
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:          
Average interest earning assets $ 9,194,469     $ 8,907,817     3.2 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k)   80,784       87,053     (7.2 )%
           
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
         


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     2023     2022     2023     2022  
                 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 96,428   $ 77,787   $ 188,042   $ 150,203  
Interest on debt securities:                
Taxable     13,431     7,624     26,410     13,754  
Tax-exempt     2,906     2,676     5,818     5,123  
Other interest income     1,909     260     5,305     413  
Total interest income     114,674     88,347     225,575     169,493  
                 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits:                
Demand and savings deposits     18,068     1,333     32,280     1,684  
Time deposits     1,966     708     3,313     1,428  
Interest on borrowings     3,068     2,367     6,212     4,756  
Total interest expense     23,102     4,408     41,805     7,868  
                 
Net interest income     91,572     83,939     183,770     161,625  
                 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     2,492     2,991     2,675     (1,614 )
                 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses     89,080     80,948     181,095     163,239  
                 
Other income     25,015     31,193     49,402     62,849  
                 
Other expense     75,885     70,048     152,388     137,421  
                 
Income before income taxes     38,210     42,093     78,109     88,667  
                 
Income taxes     6,626     7,769     12,792     15,468  
                 
Net income   $ 31,584   $ 34,324   $ 65,317   $ 73,199  
                 
Per common share:                
Net income - basic   $ 1.95   $ 2.11   $ 4.03   $ 4.51  
Net income - diluted   $ 1.94   $ 2.10   $ 4.01   $ 4.48  
                 
Weighted average common shares - basic     16,165,119     16,249,307     16,203,736     16,234,598  
Weighted average common shares - diluted     16,240,600     16,361,246     16,282,693     16,346,141  
                 
Cash dividends declared:                
Quarterly dividend   $ 1.05   $ 1.04   $ 2.10   $ 2.08  
                 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 159,552   $ 156,750  
Money market instruments   70,845     32,978  
Investment securities   1,756,953     1,820,787  
Loans   7,208,109     7,141,891  
Allowance for credit losses   (87,206 )   (85,379 )
Loans, net   7,120,903     7,056,512  
Bank premises and equipment, net   78,933     82,126  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   164,915     165,570  
Other real estate owned   2,267     1,354  
Other assets   545,183     538,916  
Total assets $ 9,899,551   $ 9,854,993  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,796,009   $ 3,074,276  
Interest bearing   5,562,967     5,160,439  
Total deposits   8,358,976     8,234,715  
Borrowings   332,818     416,009  
Other liabilities   119,000     135,043  
Total liabilities $ 8,810,794   $ 8,785,767  
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $   $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   460,578     462,404  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (96,786 )   (102,394 )
Retained earnings   876,830     847,235  
Treasury shares (1,469,679 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022)   (151,865 )   (138,019 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,088,757   $ 1,069,226  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,899,551   $ 9,854,993  


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2023     2022       2023     2022  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 153,564   $ 159,095     $ 154,568   $ 163,884  
Money market instruments   149,745     136,232       220,951     247,549  
Investment securities    1,777,878     1,855,313       1,792,199     1,828,568  
Loans   7,132,025     6,841,376       7,115,723     6,835,389  
Allowance for credit losses   (87,182 )   (78,907 )     (86,996 )   (81,158 )
Loans, net   7,044,843     6,762,469       7,028,727     6,754,231  
Bank premises and equipment, net   80,592     87,029       81,316     87,879  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   165,129     166,516       165,292     166,716  
Other real estate owned   1,966     773       1,702     766  
Other assets   544,088     511,593       543,198     502,203  
Total assets $ 9,917,805   $ 9,679,020     $ 9,987,953   $ 9,751,796  
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 2,847,921   $ 3,097,920     $ 2,908,857   $ 3,062,154  
Interest bearing   5,509,022     5,020,698       5,492,931     5,095,085  
Total deposits   8,356,943     8,118,618       8,401,788     8,157,239  
Borrowings   347,191     380,361       370,067     395,806  
Other liabilities   122,655     109,548       125,113     110,832  
Total liabilities $ 8,826,789   $ 8,608,527     $ 8,896,968   $ 8,663,877  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $   $     $   $  
Common shares   458,884     459,418       460,713     460,601  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (91,007 )   (58,869 )     (93,609 )   (30,452 )
Retained earnings   873,810     809,413       869,567     798,724  
Treasury shares   (150,671 )   (139,469 )     (145,686 )   (140,954 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,091,016   $ 1,070,493     $ 1,090,985   $ 1,087,919  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,917,805   $ 9,679,020     $ 9,987,953   $ 9,751,796  
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
(in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans  $ 96,428 $ 91,614 $ 89,382 $ 83,522 $ 77,787
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   13,431   12,979   11,974   10,319   7,624
Tax-exempt   2,906   2,912   2,918   2,923   2,676
Other interest income   1,909   3,396   4,536   3,180   260
Total interest income   114,674   110,901   108,810   99,944   88,347
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   18,068   14,212   10,205   5,757   1,333
Time deposits   1,966   1,347   1,061   825   708
Interest on borrowings   3,068   3,144   2,938   2,534   2,367
Total interest expense   23,102   18,703   14,204   9,116   4,408
           
Net interest income   91,572   92,198   94,606   90,828   83,939
           
Provision for credit losses   2,492   183   2,981   3,190   2,991
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   89,080   92,015   91,625   87,638   80,948
           
Other income   25,015   24,387   26,392   46,694   31,193
           
Other expense   75,885   76,503   77,654   82,903   70,048
           
Income before income taxes   38,210   39,899   40,363   51,429   42,093
           
Income taxes   6,626   6,166   7,279   9,361   7,769
           
Net income  $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 33,084 $ 42,068 $ 34,324
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 1.95 $ 2.08 $ 2.03 $ 2.59 $ 2.11
Net income - diluted $ 1.94 $ 2.07 $ 2.02 $ 2.57 $ 2.10


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2023 2023   2022   2022 2022
(in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,816 $ 8,615   $ 8,219   $ 8,216 $ 8,859
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,041   2,241     2,595     2,859   2,563
Other service income   2,639   2,697     2,580     2,956   4,940
Debit card fee income   6,830   6,457     6,675     6,514   6,731
Bank owned life insurance income   1,332   1,185     1,366     1,185   2,374
ATM fees   553   533     548     610   583
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net   12   (9 )       5,607   4
OREO valuation markup     15         12,009  
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net   25   (405 )   (165 )   58   709
Other components of net periodic benefit income   1,893   1,893     3,027     3,027   3,027
Miscellaneous   874   1,165     1,547     3,653   1,403
Total other income $ 25,015 $ 24,387   $ 26,392   $ 46,694 $ 31,193
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 33,649 $ 34,871   $ 33,837   $ 37,889 $ 31,052
Employee benefits   10,538   10,816     9,895     9,897   10,199
Occupancy expense   3,214   3,353     4,157     3,455   3,040
Furniture and equipment expense   3,103   3,246     3,118     2,912   2,934
Data processing fees   9,582   8,750     8,537     8,170   8,416
Professional fees and services   7,365   7,221     9,845     8,359   6,775
Marketing   1,239   1,319     1,404     1,595   1,019
Insurance   1,960   1,814     1,526     1,237   1,245
Communication   1,045   1,037     968     1,098   935
State tax expense   1,096   1,278     1,040     1,186   1,167
Amortization of intangible assets   328   327     341     341   403
Foundation contributions             4,000  
Miscellaneous   2,766   2,471     2,986     2,764   2,863
Total other expense $ 75,885 $ 76,503   $ 77,654   $ 82,903 $ 70,048
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		   2022     2021     2020     2019  
             
Allowance for credit losses:            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,946   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021       383         6,090          
Charge-offs   2,685     2,235     9,133     5,093     10,304     11,177  
Recoveries   1,453     2,236     6,758     8,441     27,246     10,173  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   1,232     (1 )   2,375     (3,348 )   (16,942 )   1,004  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   2,492     183     4,557     (11,916 )   12,054     6,171  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,206   $ 85,946   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
                                     
General reserve trends:                                    
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,206   $ 85,946   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                   167     268  
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     678      
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans   4,132     4,318     3,566     1,616     5,434     5,230  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 83,074   $ 81,628   $ 81,813   $ 81,581   $ 79,396   $ 51,181  
                                     
Total loans $ 7,208,109   $ 7,093,857   $ 7,141,891   $ 6,871,122   $ 7,177,785   $ 6,501,404  
PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)   4,455     4,555     4,653     7,149     11,153     14,331  
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     360,056     548,436  
Individually evaluated loans (l)   43,887     59,384     78,341     74,502     108,407     77,459  
Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,159,767   $ 7,029,918   $ 7,058,897   $ 6,789,471   $ 6,698,169   $ 5,861,178  
                                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans   0.07 %   %   0.03 %   (0.05 )%   (0.24 )%   0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.21 %   1.21 %   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)   1.21 %   1.21 %   1.20 %   1.22 %   1.25 %   N.A.  
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.20 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.24 %   N.A.  
                                     
Nonperforming assets:                                    
Nonaccrual loans $ 57,279   $ 73,114   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (l)   N.A.     N.A.     20,134     28,323     20,788     21,215  
Loans past due 90 days or more   950     1,251     1,281     1,607     1,458     2,658  
Total nonperforming loans $ 58,229   $ 74,365   $ 101,111   $ 102,652   $ 139,614   $ 113,953  
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank   913     114         181     837     3,100  
Other real estate owned - SEPH   1,354     1,354     1,354     594     594     929  
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank               2,750     3,164     3,599  
Total nonperforming assets $ 60,496   $ 75,833   $ 102,465   $ 106,177   $ 144,209   $ 121,581  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans   0.79 %   1.03 %   1.12 %   1.06 %   1.64 %   1.39 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.81 %   1.05 %   1.42 %   1.49 %   1.95 %   1.75 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans   0.84 %   1.07 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   2.01 %   1.87 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets   0.61 %   0.77 %   1.04 %   1.11 %   1.55 %   1.42 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		   2022   2021   2020   2019
             
New nonaccrual loan information:            
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 73,114 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954
New nonaccrual loans   10,940   9,207   64,918   38,478   103,386   81,009
Resolved nonaccrual loans   26,775   15,789   57,944   83,124   76,098   58,883
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 57,279 $ 73,114 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080
             
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (l)            
Unpaid principal balance $ 45,955 $ 60,922 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178
Prior charge-offs   2,068   1,538   1,775   624   655   719
Remaining principal balance   43,887   59,384   78,341   74,502   108,407   77,459
Specific reserves   4,132   4,318   3,566   1,616   5,434   5,230
Book value, after specific reserves $ 39,755 $ 55,066 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations            
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS            
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Net interest income $ 91,572   $ 92,198   $ 83,939     $ 183,770   $ 161,625  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   164     200     547       364     1,027  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   13     574     2,305       587     2,347  
Net interest income - adjusted $ 91,395   $ 91,424   $ 81,087     $ 182,819   $ 158,251  
             
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 2,492   $ 183   $ 2,991     $ 2,675   $ (1,614 )
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships   (25 )   (723 )   (506 )     (748 )   (507 )
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 2,517   $ 906   $ 3,497     $ 3,423   $ (1,107 )
             
Other income $ 25,015   $ 24,387   $ 31,193     $ 49,402   $ 62,849  
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships       135     500       135     500  
Other income - adjusted $ 25,015   $ 24,252   $ 30,693     $ 49,267   $ 62,349  
             
Other expense $ 75,885   $ 76,503   $ 70,048     $ 152,388   $ 137,421  
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   328     327     403       655     805  
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships       100     366       100     366  
Other expense - adjusted $ 75,557   $ 76,076   $ 69,279     $ 151,633   $ 136,250  
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 26   $ (253 ) $ (649 )   $ (227 ) $ (674 )
             
Net income - reported $ 31,584   $ 33,733   $ 34,324     $ 65,317   $ 73,199  
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 31,684   $ 32,781   $ 31,884     $ 64,465   $ 70,663  
             
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.94   $ 2.07   $ 2.10     $ 4.01   $ 4.48  
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 1.95   $ 2.01   $ 1.95     $ 3.96   $ 4.32  
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %     1.32 %   1.51 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.28 %   1.32 %   1.32 %     1.30 %   1.46 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.30 %   1.38 %   1.45 %     1.34 %   1.54 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.30 %   1.34 %   1.34 %     1.32 %   1.49 %
             
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   11.61 %   12.54 %   12.86 %     12.07 %   13.57 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   11.65 %   12.19 %   11.95 %     11.92 %   13.10 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   13.68 %   14.78 %   15.23 %     14.23 %   16.02 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   13.73 %   14.36 %   14.15 %     14.04 %   15.47 %
             
Efficiency ratio (g)   64.58 %   65.10 %   60.38 %     64.84 %   60.76 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   64.40 %   65.24 %   61.50 %     64.82 %   61.29 %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g)   4.07 %   4.08 %   3.84 %     4.07 %   3.70 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   4.06 %   4.04 %   3.71 %     4.05 %   3.62 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.    


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,091,016 $ 1,090,952 $ 1,070,493   $ 1,090,985 $ 1,087,919  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   165,129   165,457   166,516     165,292   166,716  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 925,887 $ 925,495 $ 903,977   $ 925,693 $ 921,203  
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,088,757 $ 1,082,153 $ 1,050,013      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   164,915   165,243   166,252      
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 923,842 $ 916,910 $ 883,761      
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,917,805 $ 10,058,880 $ 9,679,020   $ 9,987,953 $ 9,751,796  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   165,129   165,457   166,516     165,292   166,716  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,752,676 $ 9,893,423 $ 9,512,504   $ 9,822,661 $ 9,585,080  
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,899,551 $ 9,856,981 $ 9,826,670      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   164,915   165,243   166,252      
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,734,636 $ 9,691,738 $ 9,660,418      
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Interest income $ 114,674 $ 110,901 $ 88,347   $ 225,575 $ 169,493  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   920   926   872     1,846   1,691  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 115,594 $ 111,827 $ 89,219   $ 227,421 $ 171,184  
Interest expense   23,102   18,703   4,408     41,805   7,868  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 92,492 $ 93,124 $ 84,811   $ 185,616 $ 163,316  
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Excludes $3.1 million of PPP loans and $3,000 in related allowance at June 30, 2023, $3.4 million of PPP loans and $3,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2023, $4.2 million of PPP loans and $4,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020.
(k) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses.
             
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Net income $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 34,324   $ 65,317 $ 73,199  
Plus: Income taxes   6,626   6,166   7,769     12,792   15,468  
Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   2,492   183   2,991     2,675   (1,614 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 40,702 $ 40,082 $ 45,084   $ 80,784 $ 87,053  
             
(l) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.

 


Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740-349-6014, media@parknationalbank.com
Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, investor@parknationalbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more