Minerva Surgical to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS), a woman’s health company focused on solutions to meet the distinct healthcare needs of women, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 201-493-6780 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting the Recent Events Section of the Minerva investor relations website or by registering here. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Minerva’s website.
About Minerva Surgical, Inc.
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.
Investor Relations Contact
Caroline Corner
ICR Westwicke
+1 415-202-5678
investors@minervasurgical.com