Thermal Cyclers Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 7.32%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 1369.37 Million by 2030

[223+ Pages Report] The global thermal cyclers market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1369.37 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Due to the changing patterns of life science research, the thermal cycler market is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global thermal cyclers market size & share was valued at approximately USD 781.49 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.32% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1369.37 million by 2030."

Thermal Cyclers Market Overview:

A thermal cycler, also known as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine or Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) amplifier, is an advanced laboratory equipment used for the amplification of DNA segments using the PCR technique. They also have applications in other laboratory-based activities, especially temperature-sensitive reactions that include rapid diagnostics and restriction enzyme digestion. Thermal cyclers are made of thermal blocks with holes that are used for holding tubes containing the reaction mixture. The device is used to raise and reduce block temperature in pre-programmed and discrete steps. Thermal cyclers have undergone extensive innovation as the consumption requirements in the end-user verticals have become more demanding.

As per the analysis, the thermal cyclers market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.32% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The thermal cyclers market size was worth around US$ 781.49 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1369.37 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The thermal cycler market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the evolving patterns of life science research

Based on type segmentation, real-time was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on application segmentation, diagnostics was the leading application in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global thermal cyclers market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global thermal cyclers market include;

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

BioMérieux

Eppendorf AG

Roche Diagnostics

Illumina Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Analytik Jena AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Techne Corporation

And others.

Thermal Cyclers Market: Growth Factors

The global thermal cyclers market is projected to grow owing to rapid advancements in the field of molecular biology resulting in the extensive use of thermal cyclers. Crucial research areas including biomedical research, diagnostics, agriculture, and forensic sciences regularly deploy techniques such as PCR, DNA sequencing, and genetic testing which has resulted in fueling the need for efficient and reliable thermal cyclers. Additionally, the increasing demand for personalized medicine which involves customizing medical treatments depending on an individual's genetic makeup is also crucial to thermal cyclers industry growth.

The demand for personalized medicine is driven by the need to overcome the barriers of traditional medicine as the medical community intends to shift the focus from reaction to prevention treatment. Between 2016 and 2022, the number of personalized medicines available in the commercial market increased by 4.1% and almost 25% of the approvals by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 were personalized treatments. Other factors such as the increased prevalence of infectious diseases and growing research & development activities in terms of thermal cyclers may further contribute to market growth.

Thermal Cyclers Market: Restraining Factors

The global thermal cyclers market is expected to come across certain growth restrictions owing to growing competition from alternative technologies including. Additionally, issues arising due to intellectual property (IP) rights infringement are one of the major concerns of the market players. The development and manufacturing of thermal cyclers technology is expensive and it leads to heavy losses incurred by the original suppliers in case of infringement.

Thermal Cyclers Market: Segmentation

The global thermal cyclers market is segmented based on type, end-user, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into gradient and real-time. Based on end-users, the global market is divided into academic & research foundations, pharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The players in the pharmaceutical industry were the most significant users of thermal cyclers in 2022 mainly as a direct impact of the Covid-19 virus. These companies use thermal cyclers for research & development purposes of new vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics. They are used for activities such as target validation, drug target identification, genetic testing, quality control of pharmaceutical products, and clinical trials. In 2022, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 37 novel drugs under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or Biologics License Applications (BLAs).

Based on application, the global market is divided into genotyping, diagnostics, manufacturing & quality control testing, mutagenesis, cloning, forensics, clinical research, and others. The thermal cyclers industry witnessed the highest growth in the diagnostics segment in 2022 as these tools are used for molecular diagnostic tests. The invention of thermal cyclers has managed to revolutionize the field of medicine since it helps in detecting and identifying genetic markers, pathogens, and disease-related mutations. Thermal cyclers are used for the detection and identification of infectious agents, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Moreover, they are also crucial to genetic testing for inherited disorders, genetic predispositions, and personalized medicine. Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical leader, recently increased its research spending to USD 13.4 billion.

Thermal Cyclers Market: Regional Analysis

The global thermal cyclers market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America and is primarily led by the US due to the increased investments and interest toward the development of personalized medicine apart from other reasons such as a robust healthcare infrastructure and high medical tourism which results in people across the globe traveling to the US for advanced medical treatments. In addition to this, the domestic population has access to financial compensation which assists in improving the quality of life.

Europe is projected to generate significant revenue led by the presence of multiple research and academic institutions across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland. The well-regulated healthcare infrastructure and increased spending on further gene-based research are beneficial to regional expansion. The annual budget in Germany for research purposes amounts to 55 billion euros.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 781.49 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1369.37 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.32% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, BioMérieux, Eppendorf AG, Roche Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Analytik Jena AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Techne Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Corbett Life Science, Cepheid, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., VWR International LLC, Hamilton Company, Bioline, Jena Bioscience GmbH, and Astec Co. Ltd.. Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2020, The Norwich Bioscience Institutes and The Alan Turing Institute announced a collaboration through which the companies aim to use machine learning and artificial intelligence for life science research

In June 2022, European Molecular Biology Laboratory announced its plans to expand its scientific networking with Croatia. The announcement was made at the EMBL Info Days which was organized in association with the School of Medicine and the Croatian Ministry of Science and Education

The global thermal cyclers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Gradient

Real-Time

By End-User

Academic & Research Foundations

Pharmaceutical Industry

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Application

Genotyping

Diagnostics

Manufacturing & Quality Control Testing

Mutagenesis

Cloning

Forensics

Clinical Research

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



