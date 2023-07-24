Submit Release
Taboola to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 9

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:

What: Taboola Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc37f11a51ded4f36a084ea5acda51c57 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on August 9, 2024.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Contacts
Investors:
investors@taboola.com

Press:
press@taboola.com


