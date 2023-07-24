Submit Release
TrustCo Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million and $346 Million of Loan Growth; Maintains Strong Liquidity and Demonstrates Deposit Stability

Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for second quarter 2023:
      • Net income of $16.4 million in the second quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $44.1 million up 2.3% compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2022
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.09% in the second quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 10.61% in the second quarter 2023
      • Book value at period end was $32.66, up from $31.06 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
    • Total loans were up $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter of 2022
    • At $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs

  • Quarter over quarter deposit growth:
    • Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023
    • Time deposits increased $162.7 million or 12.7% up from March 31, 2023

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022
    • Quarterly net recoveries were $229 thousand in the second quarter 2023, resulting in six consecutive quarters of net recoveries

  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.23% at June 30, 2023 from 9.55% at June 30, 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.9 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2022; and net income of $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $35.0 million or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total loan growth increased $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.
                        
Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The value of business fundamentals in corporate success cannot be overstated. At Trustco Bank, our fundamental goals are to achieve strength and stability. At the management level, we accomplish this by taking a long view on balance sheet management, avoiding trends and costly quick fixes. Our team then applies the fruit of that effort to deliver industry-leading deposit products that allow us to build customer relationships that endure over time and survive economic ups and downs. The results announced today offer proof of the success of that work. In a time when other banks are experiencing loss of deposits to non-bank investment products, through strong customer relationships we have seen deposit growth since year end. We have taken a careful approach to pricing and moderated downward pressure on net interest margin. Additionally, our industry best loan products continue to retain existing customers and attract new ones. All loan categories have grown each successive quarter since the same period in the prior year and have grown by $346 million year over year. Once again, where others have faltered, Trustco Bank has excelled. This success allows us to satisfy our driving goal – to provide our owners with a long-term, top-tier return on their investment.”

TrustCo continued to see deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during both the first and second quarters of 2023. Loan growth continued in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year’s second quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, deposit inflows, and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the second quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $336.0 million or 7.5% in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $220.0 million, or 5.4%, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $50.1 million or 25.2% and $59.5 million or 24.4%, respectively, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

We are actively retaining deposits, which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.   We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but we instead retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $44.1 million for the second quarter 2023, an increase of $991 thousand or 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a strong cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank, loan growth, investment income, and the increases in the Federal Funds target rate over the past year. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 2.98%, up 15 basis points from 2.83% in the second quarter of 2022.    The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.80%, up 90 basis points from 2.90% in the second quarter of 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.06% in the second quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the second quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $551.1 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the second quarter of 2023, continued strong loan volume, and being able to retain deposit balances at competitive market rates.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, which is the result of a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $500 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.96% and 1.00% as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $45.3 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 241.6% at June 30, 2023, compared to 242.0% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at June 30, 2022.   Additionally, we have also had minimal charge-offs, and have been in a net recovery position for the past six quarters.  

At June 30, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.23%, compared to 9.55% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $32.66, up 5.2% compared to $31.06 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 775800.   A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 419365. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812116418, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2023.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: changes in interest rates, including recent and possible future increases fueled by inflation; inflationary pressures and rising prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the COVID-19 pandemic; the soundness of other financial institutions; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the risk of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


           
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY          
GLENVILLE, NY          
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS          
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
    Three months ended          
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022          
Summary of operations                      
Net interest income   $ 44,052     $ 46,965     $ 43,060            
(Credit) Provision for credit losses     (500 )     300       (491 )          
Noninterest income     4,598       4,669       4,916            
Noninterest expense     27,327       27,679       25,005            
Net income     16,372       17,746       17,871            
                       
Per share                      
Net income per share:                      
- Basic   $ 0.86     $ 0.93     $ 0.93            
- Diluted     0.86       0.93       0.93            
Cash dividends     0.36       0.36       0.35            
Book value at period end     32.66       32.31       31.06            
Market price at period end     28.61       31.94       30.84            
                       
At period end                      
Full time equivalent employees     791       776       793            
Full service banking offices     143       143       144            
                       
Performance ratios                      
Return on average assets     1.09   %   1.20   %   1.15   %        
Return on average equity     10.61       11.84       12.08            
Efficiency ratio (1)     55.87       53.17       51.97            
Net interest spread     2.74       3.06       2.80            
Net interest margin     2.98       3.21       2.83            
Dividend payout ratio     41.83       38.59       37.46            
                       
Capital ratios at period end                      
Consolidated equity to assets     10.23   %   10.17   %   9.55   %        
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)     10.22   %   10.16   %   9.54   %        
                       
Asset quality analysis at period end                      
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.40   %   0.40   %   0.41   %        
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34       0.35       0.31            
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.96       0.97       1.00            
Coverage ratio (3)   2.4x   2.4x   2.4x          
                       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.  
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.        
                       
                       
                       
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued                      
             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
(Unaudited)                      
    Six months ended              
    06/30/23   06/30/22              
Summary of operations                      
Net interest income $   91,017       83,156                
(Credit) Provision for credit losses     (200 )     (691 )              
Noninterest income     9,267       10,099                
Noninterest expense     55,006       47,770                
Net income     34,118       34,960                
                       
Per share                      
Net income per share:                      
- Basic $   1.79       1.82                
- Diluted     1.79       1.82                
Cash dividends     0.72       0.70                
Book value at period end     32.66       31.06                
Market price at period end     28.61       30.84                
                       
Performance ratios                      
Return on average assets     1.14   %   1.13                
Return on average equity     11.22       11.84                
Efficiency ratio (1)     54.48       51.28                
Net interest spread     2.90       2.72                
Net interest margin     3.10       2.74                
Dividend payout ratio     40.15       38.39                
                       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.  
               
                       
                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
                       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                      
(Unaudited)                      
    Three months ended  
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022  
Interest and dividend income:                      
Interest and fees on loans   $ 46,062     $ 44,272     $ 42,711     $ 40,896     $ 39,604    
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                      
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     691       692       693       479       147    
State and political subdivisions     1       -       -       1       -    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                      
obligations - residential     1,543       1,585       1,606       1,617       1,367    
Corporate bonds     516       521       523       526       522    
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities     111       117       124       133       140    
Other securities     3       2       2       3       2    
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     2,865       2,917       2,948       2,759       2,178    
                       
Interest on held to maturity securities:                      
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     75       78       81       85       87    
Total interest on held to maturity securities     75       78       81       85       87    
                       
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     110       110       98       80       65    
                       
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     6,970       6,555       6,246       5,221       2,253    
Total interest income     56,082       53,932       52,084       49,041       44,187    
                       
Interest expense:                      
Interest on deposits:                      
Interest-bearing checking     49       66       61       43       42    
Savings     655       530       401       200       163    
Money market deposit accounts     1,756       814       389       237       210    
Time deposits     9,291       5,272       1,839       646       536    
Interest on short-term borrowings     279       285       208       122       176    
Total interest expense     12,030       6,967       2,898       1,248       1,127    
                       
Net interest income     44,052       46,965       49,186       47,793       43,060    
                       
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses     (500 )     300       50       300       (491 )  
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses     44,552       46,665       49,136       47,493       43,551    
                       
Noninterest income:                      
Trustco Financial Services income     1,412       1,774       1,773       1,435       1,996    
Fees for services to customers     2,847       2,648       2,783       2,705       2,658    
Other     339       247       219       246       262    
Total noninterest income     4,598       4,669       4,775       4,386       4,916    
                       
Noninterest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits     13,122       13,283       13,067       12,134       11,464    
Net occupancy expense     4,262       4,598       4,261       4,483       4,254    
Equipment expense     1,873       1,962       1,700       1,532       1,667    
Professional services     1,360       1,607       1,251       1,375       1,484    
Outsourced services     2,491       2,296       2,102       2,328       2,500    
Advertising expense     518       390       532       508       389    
FDIC and other insurance     1,085       1,052       770       773       804    
Other real estate expense, net     148       225       101       124       74    
Other     2,468       2,266       2,621       2,887       2,369    
Total noninterest expenses     27,327       27,679       26,405       26,144       25,005    
                       
Income before taxes     21,823       23,655       27,506       25,735       23,462    
Income taxes     5,451       5,909       6,596       6,371       5,591    
                       
Net income   $ 16,372     $ 17,746     $ 20,910     $ 19,364     $ 17,871    
                       
Net income per common share:                      
- Basic   $ 0.86     $ 0.93     $ 1.10     $ 1.01     $ 0.93    
                       
- Diluted     0.86       0.93       1.10       1.01       0.93    
                       
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,024       19,024       19,045       19,111       19,153    
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,024       19,028       19,050       19,112       19,153    
                       
                       
                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued            
             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
(Unaudited)            
    Six months ended              
    06/30/23   06/30/22              
Interest and dividend income:                      
Interest and fees on loans $   90,334       78,607                
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                      
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     1,383       233                
State and political subdivisions     1       1                
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     3,128       2,454                
Corporate bonds     1,037       755                
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                      
participation securities     228       294                
Other securities     5       4                
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     5,782       3,741                
                       
Interest on held to maturity securities:                      
Mortgage-backed securities-residential     153       177                
Total interest on held to maturity securities     153       177                
                       
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     220       127                
                       
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     13,525       2,825                
Total interest income     110,014       85,477                
                       
Interest expense:                      
Interest on deposits:                      
Interest-bearing checking     115       86                
Savings     1,185       319                
Money market deposit accounts     2,570       424                
Time deposits     14,563       1,082                
Interest on short-term borrowings     564       410                
Total interest expense     18,997       2,321                
                       
Net interest income     91,017       83,156                
                       
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses     (200 )     (691 )              
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     91,217       83,847                
                       
Noninterest income:                      
Trustco Financial Services income     3,186       3,829                
Fees for services to customers     5,495       5,459                
Other     586       811                
Total noninterest income     9,267       10,099                
                       
Noninterest expenses:                      
Salaries and employee benefits     26,405       20,703                
Net occupancy expense     8,860       8,783                
Equipment expense     3,835       3,255                
Professional services     2,967       2,951                
Outsourced services     4,787       4,780                
Advertising expense     908       1,006                
FDIC and other insurance     2,137       1,616                
Other real estate expense, net     373       85                
Other     4,734       4,591                
Total noninterest expenses     55,006       47,770                
                       
Income before taxes     45,478       46,176                
Income taxes     11,360       11,216                
                       
Net income $   34,118       34,960                
                       
Net income per common share:                      
- Basic $   1.79       1.82                
                       
- Diluted     1.79       1.82                
                       
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,024       19,184                
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,025       19,185                
                       
                       
                       
                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION  
   
(dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022  
ASSETS:                      
                       
Cash and due from banks   $ 55,662     $ 47,595     $ 43,429     $ 46,236     $ 46,611    
Federal funds sold and other short term investments     547,695       589,389       607,170       795,028       999,573    
Total cash and cash equivalents     603,357       636,984       650,599       841,264       1,046,184    
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     113,570       119,132       118,187       102,779       101,100    
States and political subdivisions     34       34       34       41       41    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     243,444       255,556       260,316       261,242       287,450    
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                      
participation securities     18,382       19,821       20,977       22,498       25,428    
Corporate bonds     76,618       81,464       81,346       81,002       87,740    
Other securities     656       652       653       657       656    
Total securities available for sale     452,704       476,659       481,513       468,219       502,415    
                       
Held to maturity securities:                      
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential     7,043       7,382       7,707       8,091       8,544    
Total held to maturity securities     7,043       7,382       7,707       8,091       8,544    
                       
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,203       5,797       5,797       5,797       5,797    
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial     251,434       246,307       231,011       217,120       199,886    
Residential mortgage loans     4,310,005       4,241,459       4,203,451       4,132,365       4,076,657    
Home equity line of credit     308,976       296,490       286,432       269,341       253,758    
Installment loans     16,396       15,326       12,307       10,665       10,258    
Loans, net of deferred net costs     4,886,811       4,799,582       4,733,201       4,629,491       4,540,559    
                     
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     46,914       46,685       46,032       45,517       45,285    
Net loans     4,839,897       4,752,897       4,687,169       4,583,974       4,495,274    
                       
Bank premises and equipment, net     32,351       32,305       32,556       31,931       32,381    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     43,113       43,478       44,727       45,733       47,343    
Other assets     90,957       90,306       89,984       94,485       88,853    
                     
Total assets   $ 6,075,625     $ 6,045,808     $ 6,000,052     $ 6,079,494     $ 6,226,791    
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand   $ 791,353     $ 806,075     $ 838,147     $ 859,829     $ 851,573    
Interest-bearing checking     1,082,989       1,124,785       1,183,321       1,188,790       1,208,159    
Savings accounts     1,315,893       1,400,887       1,521,473       1,562,564       1,577,034    
Money market deposit accounts     625,253       600,410       621,106       716,319       760,338    
Time deposits     1,442,959       1,280,301       1,028,763       954,352       999,737    
Total deposits     5,258,447       5,212,458       5,192,810       5,281,854       5,396,841    
                     
Short-term borrowings     113,765       134,293       122,700       124,932       147,282    
Operating lease liabilities     47,172       47,643       48,980       50,077       51,777    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     34,852       36,711       35,575       33,625       36,259    
                     
Total liabilities     5,454,236       5,431,105       5,400,065       5,490,488       5,632,159    
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock     20,058       20,058       20,058       20,046       20,046    
Surplus     257,078       257,078       257,078       256,661       256,661    
Undivided profits     414,251       404,728       393,831       379,769       367,100    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (26,212 )     (23,375 )     (27,194 )     (25,209 )     (9,422 )  
Treasury stock at cost     (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (42,261 )     (39,753 )  
                     
Total shareholders' equity     621,389       614,703       599,987       589,006       594,632    
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,075,625     $ 6,045,808     $ 6,000,052     $ 6,079,494     $ 6,226,791    
                       
Outstanding shares (in thousands)     19,024       19,024       19,024       19,052       19,127    
                       

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 545   $ 560   $ 219   $ 179   $ 203  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     16,260     15,722     14,949     16,295     16,259  
Installment     124     59     23     29     40  
Total non-accrual loans     16,929     16,341     15,191     16,503     16,502  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     7     8     10     12     14  
Total nonperforming loans     16,936     16,349     15,201     16,515     16,516  
Other real estate owned     1,412     1,869     2,061     682     644  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 18,348   $ 18,218   $ 17,262   $ 17,197   $ 17,160  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     2,170     2,437     1,895     2,104     2,192  
Installment     -     62     83     65     5  
Total non-accrual loans     2,484     2,813     2,292     2,169     2,197  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming loans     2,484     2,813     2,292     2,169     2,197  
Other real estate owned     -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,484   $ 2,813   $ 2,292   $ 2,169   $ 2,197  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 859   $ 874   $ 533   $ 179   $ 203  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     18,430     18,159     16,844     18,399     18,451  
Installment     124     121     106     94     45  
Total non-accrual loans     19,413     19,154     17,483     18,672     18,699  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     7     8     10     12     14  
Total nonperforming loans     19,420     19,162     17,493     18,684     18,713  
Other real estate owned     1,412     1,869     2,061     682     644  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,832   $ 21,031   $ 19,554   $ 19,366   $ 19,357  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial   $ (129 ) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     (161 )   (53 )   (46 )   (164 )   (119 )
Installment     21     (6 )   31     34     12  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ (269 ) $ (59 ) $ (15 ) $ (130 ) $ (107 )
             
Florida            
Commercial   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     -     (25 )   -     -     -  
Installment     40     31     -     (2 )   -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ 40   $ 6   $ -   $ (2 ) $ -  
             
Total            
Commercial   $ (129 ) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     (161 )   (78 )   (46 )   (164 )   (119 )
Installment     61     25     31     32     12  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ (229 ) $ (53 ) $ (15 ) $ (132 ) $ (107 )
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1)   $ 19,420   $ 19,162   $ 17,493   $ 18,684   $ 18,713  
Total nonperforming assets (1)     20,832     21,031     19,554     19,366     19,357  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)     (229 )   (53 )   (15 )   (132 )   (107 )
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)     46,914     46,685     46,032     45,517     45,285  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.40%     0.40%     0.37%     0.40%     0.41%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34%     0.35%     0.33%     0.32%     0.31%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.96%     0.97%     0.97%     0.98%     1.00%  
Coverage ratio (1)     241.6%     243.6%     263.1%     243.6%     242.0%  
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)     -0.02%     0.00%     0.00%     -0.01%     -0.01%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   N/A     N/A     N/A     N/A     N/A  
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
 


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   $ 120,646     $ 691 2.29 %   $ 71,409     $ 147 0.83 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     278,367       1,543 2.20       282,800       1,367 1.92  
State and political subdivisions     34       1 6.74       41       0 -  
Corporate bonds     85,344       516 2.42       87,556       522 2.38  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities     20,724       111 2.15       27,512       140 2.04  
Other     686       3 1.75       686       2 1.17  
                         
Total securities available for sale     505,801       2,865 2.27       470,004       2,178 1.85  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     551,087       6,970 5.07       1,101,489       2,253 0.82  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     7,204       75 4.17       8,859       87 3.93  
                         
Total held to maturity securities     7,204       75 4.17       8,859       87 3.93  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     5,868       110 7.50       5,797       65 4.49  
                         
Commercial loans     249,040       3,295 5.29       198,972       2,402 4.83  
Residential mortgage loans     4,269,295       37,992 3.56       4,049,271       34,771 3.43  
Home equity lines of credit     303,134       4,533 6.00       243,648       2,269 3.74  
Installment loans     15,734       242 6.16       9,321       162 6.98  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     4,837,203       46,062 3.81       4,501,212       39,604 3.52  
                         
Total interest earning assets     5,907,163     $ 56,082 3.80       6,087,361     $ 44,187 2.90  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,060 )             (46,411 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     172,821               193,099          
                         
                         
Total assets   $ 6,032,924             $ 6,234,049          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts   $ 1,083,795     $ 49 0.02 %   $ 1,210,554     $ 42 0.01 %
Money market accounts     613,204       1,756 1.15       777,860       210 0.11  
Savings     1,352,181       655 0.19       1,564,454       163 0.04  
Time deposits     1,372,248       9,291 2.72       968,560       536 0.22  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits     4,421,428       11,751 1.07       4,521,428       951 0.08  
Short-term borrowings     124,089       279 0.90       197,259       176 0.36  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities     4,545,517     $ 12,030 1.06       4,718,687     $ 1,127 0.10  
                         
Demand deposits     788,654               842,487          
Other liabilities     79,839               79,431          
Shareholders' equity     618,914               593,444          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,032,924             $ 6,234,049          
                         
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       $ 44,052           $ 43,060    
                         
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         2.74 %         2.80 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       2.98 %         2.83 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)         -             -    
                         
                         
Net interest income       $ 44,052           $ 43,060    
                         
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.        
                         
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Six months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   $ 120,669       1,383 2.29 %   $ 66,609       233 0.70 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     282,683       3,128 2.21       272,022       2,454 1.80  
State and political subdivisions     34       1 6.74       41       1 6.73  
Corporate bonds     85,460       1,037 2.43       70,362       755 2.15  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities     21,423       228 2.13       28,685       294 2.05  
Other     686       5 0.73       686       4 1.17  
                         
Total securities available for sale     510,955       5,782 1.13       438,405       3,741 1.71  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     563,938       13,525 4.84       1,144,108       2,825 0.50  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential     7,372       153 4.16       9,198       177 3.86  
                         
Total held to maturity securities     7,372       153 4.16       9,198       177 3.86  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     5,833       220 3.77       5,701       127 4.46  
                         
Commercial loans     243,983       6,319 5.18       196,991       4,928 5.00  
Residential mortgage loans     4,241,207       74,906 3.54       4,028,667       68,968 3.43  
Home equity lines of credit     297,262       8,652 5.87       238,122       4,393 3.72  
Installment loans     14,535       457 6.35       9,148       318 7.00  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     4,796,987       90,334 3.77       4,472,928       78,607 3.52  
                         
Total interest earning assets     5,885,085       110,014 3.75       6,070,340       85,477 2.82  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (46,677 )             (46,584 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     173,990               200,193          
                         
                         
Total assets   $ 6,012,398             $ 6,223,949          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts   $ 1,108,452       115 0.02 %   $ 1,201,078       86 0.01 %
Money market accounts     607,064       2,570 0.85       784,737       424 0.11  
Savings     1,403,924       1,185 0.17       1,546,316       319 0.04  
Time deposits     1,267,193       14,563 2.32       966,372       1,082 0.23  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits     4,386,633       18,433 0.85       4,498,503       1,911 0.09  
Short-term borrowings     127,957       564 0.89       222,755       410 0.37  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities     4,514,590       18,997 0.85       4,721,258       2,321 0.10  
                         
Demand deposits     802,533               825,685          
Other liabilities     81,954               81,520          
Shareholders' equity     613,321               595,486          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,012,398             $ 6,223,949          
                         
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         91,017             83,156    
                         
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         2.90 %         2.72 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       3.10 %         2.74 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)         -             -    
                         
                         
Net interest income         91,017             83,156    
                         
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.        
         


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets.   We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.


                 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION                
                 
(dollars in thousands)                
(Unaudited)                
    6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022        
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
                 
Equity (GAAP)   $ 621,389   $ 614,703   $ 594,632          
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553          
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 620,836   $ 614,150   $ 594,079          
                 
Shares outstanding     19,024     19,024     19,127          
Tangible book value per share     32.63     32.28     31.06          
Book value per share     32.66     32.31     31.06          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 6,075,625   $ 6,045,808   $ 6,226,791          
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553          
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,075,072   $ 6,045,255   $ 6,226,238          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)     10.22%     10.16%     9.54%          
Equity to Assets (GAAP)     10.23%     10.17%     9.55%          
                 
    Three months ended     Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio   6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022     6/30/2023 6/30/2022
                 
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 44,052   $ 46,965   $ 43,060       $ 91,017   $ 83,156  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     -     -     -         -     -  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)     44,052     46,965     43,060         91,017     83,156  
Non-interest income (GAAP)     4,598     4,669     4,916         9,267     10,099  
Less: Net gain on sale of building     -     -     -         -     268  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   $ 48,650   $ 51,634   $ 47,976       $ 100,284   $ 92,987  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 27,327   $ 27,679   $ 25,005       $ 55,006   $ 47,770  
Less: Other real estate expense, net     148     225     74         373     85  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,179   $ 27,454   $ 24,931       $ 54,633   $ 47,685  
                 
Efficiency Ratio     55.87%     53.17%     51.97%         54.48%     51.28%  
                 
                 

 

Subsidiary:  Trustco Bank
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
  Executive Vice President
  (518) 381-3693

Primary Logo

You just read:

TrustCo Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million and $346 Million of Loan Growth; Maintains Strong Liquidity and Demonstrates Deposit Stability

