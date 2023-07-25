Judge Charles Burns Inducted into the Goldstein Hall of Fame

Judge Charles Burns

Special induction at RISE23, a top conference on addiction, mental health, and justice reform. Judge enters Stanley Goldstein Treatment Court Hall of Fame.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cook County Circuit Court Judge Charles Burns was recently honored with a prestigious induction into the Stanley Goldstein Treatment Court Hall of Fame. This distinguished ceremony occurred on June 29, 2023, at RISE23, a globally renowned conference dedicated to addiction, mental health, and justice reform.

Recognized as the most esteemed accolade presented by All Rise, the leading organization for training, membership, and advocacy in treatment courts, the Stanley Goldstein Treatment Court Hall of Fame embodies the highest accomplishment. Retired Judge Karen Freeman-Wilson, the outgoing board chair, had the privilege of inducting Judge Charles Burns into this esteemed group.

Judge Freeman-Wilson praised Judge Burns for his role as “a leader, mentor, and visionary within the treatment court community.” He continued saying, “Under his leadership, the Rehabilitative Alternative Probation and Woman’s Rehabilitative Alternative Probation treatment courts have been recognized as national mentor courts by the Bureau of Justice Assistance three times, and his innovative approach to equity and inclusion, trauma-informed care, medication for opioid use disorders, employment assistance, and criminal record relief has significantly enhanced program outcomes. It is an honor to induct him into the treatment court hall of fame.”

As he received the award, Judge Charles Burns said, “I am humbled and honored by this award, though the real recipients of this award are our participants who courageously address their substance use. Their transition to productive and admired citizens is nothing short of amazing. They are the real faces of criminal justice reform.” He also expressed heartfelt appreciation for his dedicated team and partners in the drug court, whose unwavering commitment and passion for helping others have made a significant difference.

After the ceremony, Judge Charles Burns participated in a panel discussion highlighting his program's unique and innovative approach to helping treatment court participants find housing. All Rise Director of Strategic Engagement Melissa Fitzgerald, Johnny Washington, a housing voucher recipient, and Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Kaufman joined Judge Burns on the panel.

About the RAP Program

Judge Charles Burns' (W)RAP program is an alternative sentencing approach for individuals who have committed non-violent drug related offenses. (W)RAP is a two-year felony drug treatment program that provides access to treatment as an alternative to being sentenced to prison. The goal of this program is to assist individuals in their recovery from drugs and/or alcohol addiction. This program offers support, services, and accountability to help participants readjust to the community as a sober and changed person. The program has established community partnerships to assist participants to locate and obtain interim and long-term housing, to help furnish newly obtained housing, offers career employment and financial credit services, mental health counseling and trauma informed treatment. Upon graduation of the program, the participant’s probation is terminated satisfactorily, their cases dismissed, and their convictions expunged.

About All Rise

All Rise is a prominent organization dedicated to advancing justice system responses to individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. With a comprehensive approach that spans various stages of the justice system, All Rise collaborates with public health leaders to enhance treatment outcomes for those involved in the justice system. Originally established as the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) in 1994, All Rise has been a trailblazer in transforming the justice system for nearly three decades. The organization operates through four divisions: the Treatment Court Institute, Impaired Driving Solutions, Justice for Vets, and the Center for Advancing Justice. All Rise offers training, technical assistance, and advocacy through these divisions at both local and national levels. They also strive to secure federal and state funding and foster partnerships with public and private entities. All Rise's reach extends across all U.S. states, territories, and countries worldwide. For further information, please visit www.allrise.org.

