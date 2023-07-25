Hump Day Early-Evening Fun and Savings on Westport Wednesday in Kansas City

The Last Wednesday, July 26, Historic Westport District businesses host special offers and events

Westport is a welcoming district with many places to meet people. Our collective businesses go all out on Westport Wednesdays to switch things up to enjoy an early evening of music and specials.” — Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Westport Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorable moments aren’t just for the weekend. Westport has nineteen firms that have joined forces this last Hump Day, Wednesday, July 26, to provide special events and offers to invite people out from 4 pm -10 pm to have fun and save.

Westport isn’t just a popular place for nightlife. Its history reflects almost 200 years as a gathering point when streets were made for their walkability and convenience. Today it’s still a gathering point where locals choose Westport for its concentration and variety of restaurants, shops, and bars.

Every last Wednesday of the month is Westport Wednesday to enjoy an extended happy hour for good times around dinner and shopping. Participating businesses and their featured offer at this July event include:

• Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots

• Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd. - $1 shots of espresso from 4 pm to 8 pm

• CaVa, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave. - Weird Wine Wednesday

• Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. - Free yard games and $3 Charbarian Kolsh

• Fat Sully’s, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots

• Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. - $2 off all deli sandwiches

• Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. - Appetizers $8.95, domestic bottles & drafts $3, import & craft bottles & drafts $4, double well drinks $5, house wine $5

• Jerusalem Cafe, 515 Westport Rd. - Free fresh squeezed lemonade with the purchase of any entree valued at $15 and up. Just mention ‘Westport July Wednesday’ from 5 to 10 pm

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd. - Meat Bingo, 6 pm to 8 pm

• Offkey Karaoke, 510 Westport Rd., Suite 100 - $22/hour room fees AND $2 wells

• Providence Pizza, 415 Westport Rd. NEW MENU ITEM get a slice of delicious Tiramisu for $6

• Tin Roof, 424 Westport Rd. - Happy Hour from 4 pm to 6 pm AND $5 call liquors from 7 pm to close

• Westport Café, 4128 419 Westport Rd. - Happy Hour all night

• Westport Coffee House Theater, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. - Live music from Frits Sullivan & Kate Whitefield, Folk Covers, original music, and more at 6 pm. $5 admission

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases

• The Mail Center, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. - 15% off Pride merchandise while supplies last

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol

• Rudy Bears Jui Jitsu, 4030 Broadway Blvd. - Beginners Yoga class 11 am and 6:30 pm

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. www.westportkcmo.com