DC Department of Motor Vehicles Launches Uniquely DC, More Secure Driver Licenses and ID Cards for District Residents

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) is bridging technology, exceptional security and an unparalleled design that is uniquely DC with the release of DC’s newly designed driver licenses and identification cards. Created in partnership with Thales Group, this new design will help protect DC residents from identity theft.

“The Bowser Administration continues to work on protecting DC residents in myriad ways, with this being one of them,” said Director Gabriel Robinson. “We wanted to ensure that our DC credentials are one of the most secure in the nation. The new design features vibrant colors, cherry blossoms, the Wood Thrush bird and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. Even while expanding design options, we are strengthening security.”

DC DMV issues more than 623,000 driver licenses and identification credentials annually to District residents and joins an increasing number of jurisdictions in North America that are switching to Thales’ Group 100% Polycarbonate cards – resulting in more sustainable and secure cards. This new Multiple Laser Image (MLI) feature will bring superior security that will be difficult for counterfeiters to replicate.

“I would like to thank my DC DMV colleagues for working extremely hard for the release of our new credential to help better secure the safety of District residents,” said Director Robinson. “I also would like to thank Thales Group for their partnership.”

Beginning Monday, July 17, Washingtonians who are obtaining or renewing their driver license or identification card in-person will receive their newly designed, updated security credential within 10-15 business days to the mailing address DC DMV has on file. For customers who currently have the previous version of the DC credential, their license or ID card will remain valid until expiration. Eligible customers who are not REAL ID compliant should proceed to a DC DMV Service Center, with all required documents, to be issued a REAL ID credential.

REAL ID credential renewals, as well as 55 other online services, are available online at dmv.dc.gov.

For more information, please visit our website at dmv.dc.gov/securecredential or scan the QR code below.