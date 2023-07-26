Quark Baby’s New Online Store Provides One-Stop Shopping for Growing U.S. Product Portfolio
QuarkBaby.com offers a convenient online shopping destination and features the company’s growing portfolio of nursing and feeding products.
As our exciting portfolio of baby-tech products continues to grow and diversify, it's our ambition to offer feature-rich, competitively-priced, high-quality products for parents everywhere."
Quark Baby, Inc. (“Quark”), a leader in baby tech and e-commerce today announced the launch of its new e-commerce website designed to complement the expansion into the United States and ongoing development of their product portfolio: QuarkBaby.com
The new QuarkBaby.com serves as the online home for Quark’s growing portfolio of baby tech, nursing, and feeding product lines; including the new BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding System of modular baby bottles and sippy cups. The site will continue to feature flagship products like the award-winning Quook® Baby Food Maker, Bottle Warmer & Sterilizer, and the Fruuti® Revolutionary Fruit Feeder.
“We’re excited to offer our customers in both the United States and Canada a convenient, one-stop destination for exploring and purchasing Quark’s line of innovative baby products,” said Garett Senez, CEO of Quark Baby. “As our exciting portfolio of baby-tech products continues to grow and diversify, it’s our ambition to offer feature-rich, competitively-priced, high-quality products for parents everywhere.”
The intuitive, mobile-first, easy-to-navigate site allows consumers to search a variety of product categories; including cooking + eating, nursing + feeding, play + discovery, and health + safety. QuarkBaby.com also features robust educational content with custom baby puree recipes and how-to video guides, product brochures and e-guides, instructional manuals, and loads of blogs posts with tips and tricks for parents of all ages.
The new web launch also marks the launch of Quark’s ‘Lab’, which is a unique feature on QuarkBaby.com which houses third-party lab-testing documents, certificates of compliance, and LOT-code information for quark products. As quark’s BuubiBottle hybrid feeding system is free from bisphenols (BPA, BPS, BPF, BPAF), ortho-phthalates (DHCA, DHCP), dietary microplastics, estrogenic and androgenic activity, PVC, lead, latex, other toxins; The Lab provides consumers with an accessible, transparent, and trustworthy resource for science-backed information on testing, benefits, product quality and more.
“We know consumers are looking for products they can trust in the baby category, yet few manufacturers provide this level of information,” continued Garett Senez. As an industry leader, we see an opportunity to build brand loyalty by dealing directly with consumers through an e-commerce platform that brings Quark’s entire product portfolio together in one place for the first time.”
Quark continues its commercial debut with strategic retail partnerships in the United States, including Babylist, Nordstrom, CVS, and Amazon – with additional retailers coming online in Q4 2023. The company also expects to expand its product assortment in the baby category with additional technology-driven innovations launching in 2024.
About Quark
Founded in 2021, Quark is dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean. Inspired by parents, for parents, Quark offers thoughtful, high-quality, and safe baby products suited for modern families.
