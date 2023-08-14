Award-winning children’s author debuts book two in her Racee Acee Series
Focused on teamwork, creativity, perseverance, friendly cooperation, and fun!
The story's point is not who won the race but how the events led them to cross the finish line.”LAYTON, UTAH, UNITED STATES , August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s book author Debbie Hepner has released her newest title for young readers—Racee Acee and the Toboggan Race is the second installment in a new picture book series about a bright and spunky girl who teams up with friends to incorporate essential life skills in a humorous and fun adventure.
Bonus: Bub, the cat, is back for another ride of his cute little life!
In Hepner’s playful story, Acee is at it again with another fantastic race. This time she is teaming up with friends Mia, Tobias, and Riley for a thrilling toboggan race. Some hilarious ideas come about as the team works together on a solution to make their sled go faster in the upcoming race. Curious and hungry puppies join the fun as the sled speeds down the snow-covered hill. Problem-solving, cooperation, creativity, and a team effort come together to get them to the finish line …But do they win?
Through Hepner’s rousing text and artist Hayley Moore’s vibrant illustrations, Racee Acee and the Toboggan Race teaches early readers essential life skills, including working together, thinking outside the box, perseverance, and having fun.
Author Debbie L. Hepner is the recipient of two Independent Press Awards for Distinguished Picture Books, a Global Book Award, and a Mom’s Choice Award. Celebrated illustrator Hayley Moore is a well-known artist whose stunning work can be found in many time-honored children’s books.
For more information about author Debbie Hepner and other children’s books, including coloring pages, visit https://debstories.com.
Hayley Moore Illustrator: https://hayleysdoodles.com.
