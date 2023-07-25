Yolanda Lawson, MD, to be Installed as 124th President of National Medical Association at its Convention in New Orleans
EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Installation of the 124th President of the National Medical Association
Who: Yolanda M. Lawson, M.D.
When: Tuesday, August 2, 2023, 6:00 p.m.
Where: The Hyatt Regency Hotel 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA, Empire Ballroom C
The National Medical Association (NMA) will host its 121st Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly, themed "Accelerating the March Toward Health Equity,” on July 29 – August 2, 2023, in New Orleans, LA, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 601 Loyola Avenue. This annual conference is the nation’s foremost forum on medical science and African American health. Each year, thousands of African American physicians, and other health professionals from across the country convene to participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances and to advance our health policy agenda for the coming years.
Yolanda Lawson, M.D., is an Associate Attending at Baylor University Medical Center and is the founder of MadeWell OBGYN in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Lawson is deeply committed to the issue of health disparities of Black women and common issues faced by Black physicians. In her work with women, she addresses maternal health, cardiovascular issues, and HIV/AIDS. Her focus also includes the study of how to use digital innovation to close the gap in healthcare disparities faced by Black people, and the impact of health care in the workforce of Black physicians, including racism and burnout.
She will be installed as the 124th President of the organization on Tuesday, August 2nd at 6:00 p.m. in the Empire Ballroom C of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Succeeding outgoing NMA President, Garfield Clunie, M.D., Dr. Lawson brings a wealth of experience and skills to her new role as President of this historic organization, was founded in 1895 by Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, and is the largest and oldest organization representing African American physicians and their patients.
“The NMA promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African Descent. We carry out this mission by serving as the collective voice of physicians of African Descent and a leading voice for parity in medicine, elimination of health disparities and promotion of optimal health. “
Garfield Clunie, MD
President
Michael Peery
