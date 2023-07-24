Submit Release
Abrams Village Public Library re-opened following renovations after hurricane Fiona

CANADA, July 24 - Islanders are welcome back to the Abrams Village public library, a staple of the community, where they can enjoy a variety of new and gently used French resources. 

The library is located at 1596 Route 124, Abrams Village, PE C0B 2E0. 
 
Summer hours: 

Monday – closed 
Tuesday – 4-8 p.m.
Wednesday – closed
Thursday – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Friday – closed
Saturday – 9 a.m.-1p.m.
Sunday – closed 

Media contact:
Katherine Drake 
Public Engagement Officer
Kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

